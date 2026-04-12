Rory McIlroy repeats as Masters champion, joins rare company at Augusta National

The Masters are officially BACK — and yes… THE GNOME RETURNS, this time with a special twist ☂️
From Tiger Woods updates to Jim Nantz whispering us through Augusta, these are the traditions that make the Masters unlike anything else in sports.
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Rory McIlroy further etched his name into Masters lore.
The Northern Irishman became just the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back green jackets, finishing at 12-under par at historic Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods was the last to accomplish the rare feat, when he was repeat winner in 2001 and 2002.
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 12, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)
With multiple contenders in the mix, the margin for error was slim Sunday at Augusta National.
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Masters champion Rory McIlroy acknowledges patrons on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026. (Simon Bruty/Augusta National/Getty Images)
Despite a dismal round Saturday, McIlroy bounced back in the final round to fend off rallies from two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.