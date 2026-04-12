Rory McIlroy repeats as Masters champion, joins rare company at Augusta National

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Rory McIlroy further etched his name into Masters lore.

The Northern Irishman became just the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back green jackets, finishing at 12-under par at historic Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods was the last to accomplish the rare feat, when he was repeat winner in 2001 and 2002.

With multiple contenders in the mix, the margin for error was slim Sunday at Augusta National.

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Despite a dismal round Saturday, McIlroy bounced back in the final round to fend off rallies from two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.