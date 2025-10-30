Trey Yesavage's girlfriend lauds Blue Jays rookie phenom's historic World Series performance: 'Still crying'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trey Yesavage has become a hero in Toronto.

The Blue Jays' rookie sensation made World Series history by striking out 12 Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5, the most ever by a rookie in the Fall Classic.

With the help of his devastating splitter, the Blue Jays are now one win away from their first title since 1993 after winning 6-1 before heading back home for the potential final game of the season.

The Blue Jays posted a graphic highlighting Yesavage's historic numbers, and it got some love from his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, according to the New York Post.

Sharing it on her story, she wrote, "still crying."

In another post, she added, "Best day ever!!!"

Entering the postseason, Yesavage had just 13 MLB innings under his belt. But he struck out 11 New York Yankees in 5.1 no-hit innings in the American League Division Series. After a blip where he allowed five earned runs in 4.0 frames against the Seattle Mariners, he has since allowed the same amount of runs in his last three starts, during which he's amassed 16.2 innings.

Davis Schneider took the first pitch he saw over the fence to set the tone immediately for Toronto. Then Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s dream postseason continued as he belted his eighth home run of the postseason to make it 2-0 in favor of the road team in this crucial Game 5.

In the bottom of the third, Yesavage’s only blemish of the game came on a 2-0 count to Enrique Hernandez, who didn’t flinch at a splitter up in the zone. He turned and parked it, as the baseball flew over the left-field fence and reenergized the Dodger Stadium crowd that had been lifeless since the Guerrero homer.

But it didn’t last long, as the Blue Jays responded in the next frame. Teoscar Hernandez overplayed a Daulton Varsho hit to right field, and it cost him as Varsho sprinted all the way to third base. Ernie Clement hit a sacrifice fly to score him and take the two-run lead back.

As Yesavage kept cruising, the Blue Jays widened the gap necessary to come away with the victory in the top of the seventh when Addison Barger scored on a single and three wild pitches, while Bo Bichette singled home Andres Gimenez to make it a 5-1 ballgame. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single in the top of the eighth was added insurance as Clement came across to score.

With Yesavage’s night complete, Blue Jays manager John Schneider went to Seranthony Dominguez and closer Jeff Hoffman to shut the door on Game 5.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, have their backs against the wall. They will need to win the next two games to retain their title, and they’ll have the right man on the mound for it.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto seeks his third straight complete game, as he was a much-needed leader in Game 2’s victory for Los Angeles. He will face Kevin Gausman, who had a great performance until giving up some solo homers in Game 2 in Toronto.

First pitch in Game 6 will come on Halloween night in Toronto at 8:08 p.m. ET.

