MLB Postseason

MLB broadcaster incredulous Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax sat behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at World Series

Howie Rose says Koufax shouldn't take a backseat to anyone

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat one row in front of Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax during Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, and New York Mets broadcaster Howie Rose was not happy about it. 

Rose said Koufax shouldn’t take a back seat to anyone. 

"How does Sandy end up in the second row?" Rose posted on X.

Prince Harry and Sandy Koufax talk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2025. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"Maybe those are his permanent, personal seats but Sandy Koufax takes a back seat to no one. Especially at Dodger Stadium."

The Duke of Sussex and Markle were also seated in the row ahead of NBA legend and Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson. 

Koufax, 89, is one of the most decorated pitchers in MLB history. The Brooklyn-born Koufax spent his entire career with the Dodgers.

BLUE JAYS ONE WIN FROM WORLD SERIES TITLE AFTER TREY YESAVAGE'S DOMINANT GAME 5 PERFORMANCE

Prince Harry and Sandy Koufax interact

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turn to Sandy Koufax during the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2025. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

He debuted at 19 years old, while they were still in Brooklyn, and remained with the team as they moved to Los Angeles three years into his career. Koufax won the National League MVP in 1963, is a three-time Cy Young winner, four-time World Series champion, and two-time World Series MVP.

Koufax retired at 30 years old due to chronic elbow pain and became the youngest person ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame at 36 years old. 

The once-in-a-generation talent amassed a 165-87 record with a 2.87 ERA in 2,324 ⅓ innings in his career. Koufax threw 137 complete games in his incredible career. 

Sandy Koufax looks on

Sandy Koufax attends Game 5 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 29, 2025. (Emma Sharon/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Dodgers wish they could turn back time to have Koufax suit up and pitch for them in Game 6, as they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Wednesday night to fall behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. 

Game 6 of the World Series is on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET, and FOX is exclusively broadcasting the game. 

The Dodgers will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw a complete game in their Game 2 win, to save their season, while the Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausman.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

