MLB broadcaster incredulous Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax sat behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at World Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat one row in front of Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax during Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, and New York Mets broadcaster Howie Rose was not happy about it.

Rose said Koufax shouldn’t take a back seat to anyone.

"How does Sandy end up in the second row?" Rose posted on X.

"Maybe those are his permanent, personal seats but Sandy Koufax takes a back seat to no one. Especially at Dodger Stadium."

The Duke of Sussex and Markle were also seated in the row ahead of NBA legend and Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson.

Koufax, 89, is one of the most decorated pitchers in MLB history. The Brooklyn-born Koufax spent his entire career with the Dodgers.

He debuted at 19 years old, while they were still in Brooklyn, and remained with the team as they moved to Los Angeles three years into his career. Koufax won the National League MVP in 1963, is a three-time Cy Young winner, four-time World Series champion, and two-time World Series MVP.

Koufax retired at 30 years old due to chronic elbow pain and became the youngest person ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame at 36 years old.

The once-in-a-generation talent amassed a 165-87 record with a 2.87 ERA in 2,324 ⅓ innings in his career. Koufax threw 137 complete games in his incredible career.

The Dodgers wish they could turn back time to have Koufax suit up and pitch for them in Game 6, as they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Wednesday night to fall behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 6 of the World Series is on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET, and FOX is exclusively broadcasting the game.

The Dodgers will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw a complete game in their Game 2 win, to save their season, while the Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausman.

