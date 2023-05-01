Expand / Collapse search
Trevor Bauer
Published

Trevor Bauer's sword celebration called 'disrespectful' by Japanese teammate on Yokohama BayStars

Closer Yasuaki Yamasaki doesn't like that the BayStars endorsed Bauer's celebration

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Trevor Bauer’s signature strikeout celebration is causing some stirs with a teammate on his Japanese team, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. 

When Bauer has struck out batters in MLB, he has been seen doing a motion where he appears to put a sword in a sheath. He's also done so in his games overseas thus far. 

Well, ahead of his first NPB start that's scheduled for Wednesday, the BayStars posted a short video of Bauer encouraging the fans to do the same when he strikes hitters out during his starts, and Yokohama’s closer Yasuaki Yamasaki isn’t a fan. 

Trevor Bauer talks to the media

Yokohama BayStars Trevor Bauer is surrounded by the reporters in Yokosuka, Japan, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade)

He responded underneath the tweet from the official BayStars Twitter page. 

"Don’t be an idiot. That is disrespectful. There are better ways to go about this," the tweet translated. 

Bauer signed a one-year deal with Yokohama after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers after serving a suspension for sexual assault allegations. 

Despite being shunned by Major League Baseball, fans were spotted with his BayStars jersey in his first minor league start.

He’s made two starts since as he ramped up in what’s considered his spring training before getting into a pro game. He owns a 2.25 ERA over 16 innings with 14 hits allowed and four earned runs. 

Bauer also has not allowed a home run. 

"It’s just about building pitch count right now, making sure that I can pitch a whole game if need be," Bauer said after his first start. 

Fans watching Trevor Bauer

Fans wearing shirts with the name and number of Trevor Bauer watch him pitch at a stadium in Yokosuka, Japan, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade)

Bauer has remained steadfast that all actions with his accuser were consensual and he is innocent. 

The Dodgers released a statement regarding Bauer after his release. 

"Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case – one by [MLB] Commissioner [Rob] Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator – concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest-ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization," the team said in a statement in February.

Trevor Bauer speaking to Japanese media

Trevor Bauer listens to a reporter's question after a warm-up game in Hiratsuka, southwest of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade)

Bauer was hit with a 324-game suspension, the equivalent of two full seasons, that was then reduced to 194.

BayStars manager Daisuke Miura announced Bauer will start the club’s Central League game against the Hiroshima Carp on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.