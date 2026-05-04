Trevor Bauer leads league in strikeouts after following no-hitter with 10-strikeout performance for Ducks

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Trevor Bauer, the former Cy Young Award winner and MLB All-Star, had quite the follow-up to his no-hitter he threw for the Long Island Ducks during his most recent outing on Saturday night.

Bauer struck out 10 hitters, while walking just one, in the Ducks’ 6-1 victory over the Lexington Legends in front of a sellout home crowd on May 2. He allowed six hits and one run across 101 pitches for the Ducks.

With his 10 strikeouts, Bauer now leads the Atlantic League in strikeouts after three starts.

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Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, pointed out on social media that Bauer was topping out his fastball at 98 mph as well.

A common theme now for Bauer is also making sure to stop for autographs and pictures after each of his starts, which happened again on Saturday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Bauer’s previous outing saw some Ducks history, as he threw a no-hitter against the Lancaster Stormers in a scheduled seven-inning game as part of the team’s doubleheader.

It was Bauer’s second start in the United States since 2021, where he faced just one batter over the minimum in a scheduled seven-inning game of a doubleheader against the Stormers. Bauer threw 84 pitches, striking out seven hitters and walking just one to lose out on the perfect game.

TREVOR BAUER SAYS NO MLB TEAM WILL SIGN HIM DESPITE THROWING A NO-HITTER AND OFFERING TO PLAY FOR FREE

Bauer unleashed a roar on the mound after a called strike three to notch the third no-hitter in Ducks history. In this win over the Legends, Bauer was seen doing his patented "sword" celebration as he was feeling it on the mound with double-digit strikeouts.

Bauer said he looked forward to competing in the United States and seeing fans again in his home country this season shortly after he signed with the Ducks. Bauer pitched in Japan in both 2023 and 2025, while a stint in Mexico came in 2024. He pitched to a 2.59 ERA and 9.2 K/9 in Japan in 2023, and in Mexico, those numbers improved to 2.48 and 13.0. Last year in Japan, though, his ERA shot up to 4.41, and he struck out just 8.2 batters per nine innings.

Bauer is certainly enjoying the competition, too, as he looked comfortable on the mound. After his first start on April 21, an American League team scout in attendance believed Bauer to be "a guy who can help" an MLB club. After all, Bauer continues his grind to get back to the height of major league play like he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being hit with sexual assault allegations.

This June will mark five years since Bauer, as the reigning Cy Young Award winner, last appeared in an MLB game. On June 28 of that year, he tossed six innings of two-run ball while striking out eight batters, recording the win.

Two days later, Bauer was hit with sexual assault allegations, which eventually led to a 324-game suspension (the equivalent of two seasons). It was eventually reduced to 184 games for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer has maintained his innocence, settling with one accuser while another is facing 16 years in prison after being charged with fraud for faking a pregnancy and asking Bauer for money for an abortion.

Bauer and Lindsey Hill, who accused the pitcher of beating and sexually abusing her in 2021, settled their case without any exchange of money in late 2023. Bauer revealed texts from Hill, who said that Bauer would be her "next victim," among other damning messages. Hill has since said that MLB has more evidence of Bauer's alleged misconduct.

Last June, Hill was ordered to pay Bauer more than $300,000 for violating settlement terms. Hill breached their settlement agreement with each other by discussing Bauer on podcasts and in public appearances, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nearly two years ago, Bauer said he "may have no other choice" but to sue Major League Baseball "if I continue being kept out" of the league. Bauer has said he'd "play for the league minimum," but he has yet to sign with an MLB team.

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Bauer has since called out MLB after Pete Rose and other deceased former players were taken off the league’s permanently ineligible list.

"So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed?" Bauer asked on X. "Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?"

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

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