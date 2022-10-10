Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns help Chiefs secure comeback win over Raiders

Derek Carr and Davante Adams didn't have a comeback of their own in their fourth loss

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a hot start on the road, but it was the home team, the Kansas City Chiefs, rallying behind Travis Kelce’s four touchdowns to win this AFC West battle, 30-29. 

Kelce didn’t light it up in yard total, but he came through for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the red zone. Their connection is legend at this point in the NFL, and that was on full display as Kelce converted every touchdown Kansas City scored on the night. 

But the Raiders didn’t go out without a fight. Derek Carr found Davante Adams for his second long touchdown of the game, a 48-yard catch with two defenders draped on him to make it 30-29. Las Vegas went for two but Josh Jacobs was stopped at the 1-yard line to leave the lead in the Chiefs’ favor. 

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes during the 1st half of the game a at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes during the 1st half of the game a at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Raiders had a chance to push it down the field for one last drive to win, but Carr couldn’t convert on fourth down as Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided while running their routes. 

Adams finished with three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, though he was furious, slamming his helmet on the sideline after that play. 

Kelce set a Chiefs tight end record with those four touchdowns but finished the game with just 25 yards on his seven receptions. 

Mahomes did work in the second half, collecting 194 yards and three touchdowns to Kelce. He finished the night with 292 yards on 29-for-43 through the air and 29 rushing yards on three attempts. 

The first touchdown of the game went to Adams, a 58-yard blown coverage by the Chiefs on a fourth-and-one play for the Raiders. It was a great play call, as Carr sold the play action and Adams was wide open downfield to the point where Carr just floated the ball to him to get on the board first.

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After the Chiefs missed a field goal, Las Vegas would pad their lead after a 10-play, 69-yard drive that saw Jacobs find the end zone on a career night. He had a career-high 154 yards on 21 carries with the score, his longest going for 37 yards. 

Finally, the Chiefs got on the board with Mahomes finding Kelce for the first time a one-yard pass as he streaked across the end zone. From there, the Raiders would convert on a field goal and the Chiefs would have Matthew Wright bounce back after missing an earlier chance and knocking through a career-high 59-yarder to end the first half. 

Mahomes’ second half was fantastic and that 17-point deficit was erased quickly, with two touchdowns on their first two drives of the half ending with Kelce’s touchdown. 

There was also another controversial roughing the passer call in this game, as Chris Jones was flagged for landing on Carr despite looking as if he strip-sacked him. But refs only saw the hit on Carr and the drive resulted in Daniel Carlson’s first field goal of the night. Kansas City fans let the refs hear it for a while. 

In the end, the Chiefs escaped with a 4-1 record and another divisional win to maintain their status at the top of this tough group. However, the Raiders fall to 1-4 and 0-3 on the road, as Josh McDaniels continues to look for answers in his first season as head coach in Las Vegas.

Next week, the Chiefs will look to stop the surging Buffalo Bills in a rematch of that classic AFC Divisional Playoff Game from last season that resulted in a Chiefs overtime win. 

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass in the endzone for a touchdown during the 1st half of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass in the endzone for a touchdown during the 1st half of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

As for the Raiders, they get a bye next week. They will face the Houston Texans on Oct. 23. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.