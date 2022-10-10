Troy Aikman urges NFL Competition Committee to 'take the dresses off' after Chiefs' penalty controversy

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ roughing the passer penalty sparked an interesting response from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman on Monday night.’

Jones received the penalty for what appeared to be a normal hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that resulted in a fumble and recovery. Instead, the referees threw a flag and gave the Raiders 15 extra yards and a fresh set of downs.

While Arrowhead Stadium and social media erupted over the call, Aikman had a few choice words for the NFL’s Competition Committee.

"It’s too much," he said on the points of emphasis to protect NFL quarterbacks. "My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off," Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer who won three Super Bowls played for the Cowboys from 1989 to 2000. It’s believed he suffered about seven concussions during his career.

The NFL and NFLPA revised the concussion protocols before Week 5’s slate of games kicked off after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The new rules came into effect for Tagovailoa’s backup Teddy Bridgewater, who was taken out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater passed the concussion tests but a spotter believed the quarterback may have been suffering from ataxia, which was added to the "no-go" list.

Bridgewater was ruled out and Skyler Thompson was thrust into the game.

Referees appear to be honing in on protecting quarterbacks since the Tagovailoa injury.