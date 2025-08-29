Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift make first public appearance as newly engaged couple at Cincinnati-Nebraska game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were pictured publicly for the first time since announcing their engagement this week as the couple watched Kelce’s alma mater, the Cincinnati Bearcats , take on Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Grammy Award-winning artist announced their engagement in an Instagram post Tuesday. The caption of the photo, which showed Kelce down on one knee in a garden surrounded by flowers, read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Kelce, who played at Cincinnati alongside his brother, former NFL center Jason Kelce, was pictured with Swift in a suite at the Chiefs’ home stadium.

WATCH ON THE FOX ONE APP — START YOUR 7-DAY FREE TRIAL TODAY

Swift is no stranger to Arrowhead Stadium, as it was the stage for the beginning of their love story.

The pair began dating during Swift’s landmark Eras Tour after Kelce was thwarted in his first attempt to meet Swift at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023 – a fact he made public during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. But by September of that year, Swift was back at the stadium, cheering on Kelce alongside his mother.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nearly two years later, Swift joined Kelce in the suite – this time sporting an engagement ring that was an old-mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck.

Unfortunately for Kelce and his soon-to-be wife, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cornhuskers to a 20-17 victory over Cincinnati.

JD VANCE WARNS NFL REFEREES AGAINST CHIEFS FAVORITISM AFTER TRAVIS KELCE-TAYLOR SWIFT ENGAGEMENT

The Bearcats had a chance late in the fourth quarter to rebound after Brendan Sorsby managed to drive the Bearcats 75 yards and get within 20-17 with 7:15 left. But with 34 seconds left, Nebraska’s Malcolm Hartzog Jr. picked off Sorsby’s pass in the end zone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The leisurely outing for the celebrity couple might be the last before the Chiefs kick off their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.