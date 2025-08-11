Tom Brady burns Jets fans once more during statue ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady had 30 victories in games against the New York Jets throughout his career and had one more zinger for Gang Green as his statue was unveiled outside of Gillette Stadium.

The ceremony took place before the New England Patriots opened their preseason slate on Friday night against the Washington Commanders. Brady, widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. While he will become a Hall of Famer soon, he will forever be immortalized in bronze outside the Foxborough, Massachusetts, stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said in his speech that the statue wasn’t just for Patriots fans.

"In the end, this statue isn't just for Pats fans," Brady said. "It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year, probably in the second quarter, maybe the third."

Brady was 30-7 against the Jets in his career. He had 60 touchdown passes against New York. He only threw more against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins (72).

COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT MAKES BOLD STATEMENT TO RAMS TEAM OWNER

The Jets suffered a ton of torment as Brady led the Patriots.

From 2000 to 2019, the Jets made the playoffs six times and reached the AFC Championship twice. New York made the conference title game in back-to-back years (2009 and 2010) but was never able to punch through into the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the same span, the Patriots made the playoffs 17 times and won the Super Bowl six times. New England even made it back to the postseason under Mac Jones. The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2010 season.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.