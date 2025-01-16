Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce shares Taylor Swift's thoughts on Chiefs star's possible retirement

Kelce had a downturn in production in 2024, but the Chiefs are still angling for a Super Bowl title

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
NFL legend John Elway on Travis Kelce's slow start to 2024 season Video

NFL legend John Elway on Travis Kelce's slow start to 2024 season

Former Denver Broncos star John Elway reacts to Travis Kelce's slow start in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce appeared to enter the twilight of his career this season as his production numbers took a downturn in his 12th season in the NFL.

Kelce faced all kinds of criticism during the season, with accusations flying about him being washed up or spending too much time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. He still managed to have 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce in October 2024

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Even at 35 years old, Kelce was healthy for the entire season and only missed Week 18 as the Chiefs decided to rest their starters having already wrapped up a bye week. With the whiff of retirement entering the air as the season enters the final stretch, Kelce was asked whether Swift had any thoughts about him calling it a career.

"She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," the 10-time Pro Bowler said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," adding that Swift loves coming to Arrowhead Stadium for games.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a split photo. (IMAGN)

EX-NFL STAR DISCUSSES WHY DEION SANDERS SHOULD STAY IN COLLEGE

"I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Kelce suggested he has contemplated stepping away, but his mind "changes every single day."

He is the most successful tight end in Chiefs history, surpassing Tony Gonzalez’s franchise records.

Travis Kelce warms up

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns in his career. He is chasing a fourth Super Bowl title with Kansas City. If the Chiefs succeed, it will be the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics