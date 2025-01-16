Travis Kelce shares Taylor Swift's thoughts on Chiefs star's possible retirement

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce appeared to enter the twilight of his career this season as his production numbers took a downturn in his 12th season in the NFL.

Kelce faced all kinds of criticism during the season, with accusations flying about him being washed up or spending too much time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. He still managed to have 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Even at 35 years old, Kelce was healthy for the entire season and only missed Week 18 as the Chiefs decided to rest their starters having already wrapped up a bye week. With the whiff of retirement entering the air as the season enters the final stretch, Kelce was asked whether Swift had any thoughts about him calling it a career.

"She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," the 10-time Pro Bowler said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," adding that Swift loves coming to Arrowhead Stadium for games.

"I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Kelce suggested he has contemplated stepping away, but his mind "changes every single day."

He is the most successful tight end in Chiefs history, surpassing Tony Gonzalez’s franchise records.

He has 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns in his career. He is chasing a fourth Super Bowl title with Kansas City. If the Chiefs succeed, it will be the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.