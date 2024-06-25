Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce reveals dad checks in with him after reading Taylor Swift relationship rumors on Facebook

Kelce and Swift have been dating for nearly a year

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce revealed in a recent podcast interview that he can relate to a lot of people who have parents who think everything they read on social media could be true.

Kelce appeared on the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast and talked about how his father, Ed, sees rumors and untrue posts on Facebook about him and Taylor Swift. At least, Kelce said, his dad checks in with him to make sure things are going OK at home.

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce

Taylor Swift hugs Ed Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

"Do you know what he'll do? He'll see some wild s--- come across and be like, "what the f--- is this?" the Chiefs tight end said. "It'll be something so f---ing out of the blue, like something about me and Taylor, he’s like, ‘Hey, what the … are you guys OK?’

"I’m like, ‘Dad, get the f--- off Facebook, dad. Are you f---ing kidding me?’ That’s his search engine."

Kelce also talked about trying to keep some of his life with Swift private the best he can, even though everything they do generates a headline for the masses.

Travis Kelce warms up

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything," he said. "That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like, I’m proud of that.

"I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."

Kelce recently was put back into the tabloids when he dressed up for one of Swift’s skits during her "Eras Tour." He was seen on stage at her show in London over the weekend.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

However, the NFL superstar would not reveal in camp what their favorite meal to cook together is.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.