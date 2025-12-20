Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid signals return in 2026 as Chiefs navigate Patrick Mahomes' injury, Travis Kelce's future: report

Reid, 67, will conclude his 27th year as an NFL coach in January

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Andy Reid has spent nearly all of his adult life in coaching. For more than the last quarter-century, Reid has patrolled the sideline as an NFL head coach, first guiding the Philadelphia Eagles and now leading the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid cemented his legacy in Kansas City with three Super Bowl titles, but his age, Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending ACL injury and the uncertainty swirling around Travis Kelce’s future have fueled speculation that he could step away as soon as 2026.

Despite those factors — including the Chiefs missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014 — it appears Reid wants to keep coaching in 2026, the NFL Network reported Saturday.

Andy Reid speaks to media

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2025.  (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

"People who know Reid well say he has given no indications he'll walk away at age 67. For the first time in years, he'll finally have a full offseason to recharge. As one person close to him said, "Coach Reid ain't going out like this," the outlet reported.

While Reid's return to the sideline seems likely, the continuity of the rest of the coaching staff remains less certain. Matt Nagy, who is in his second stint as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, is in the last year of his contract.

Andy Reid coaches a game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports)

Shortly before Mahomes underwent surgery to address damage to his left ACL and LCL, Reid expressed confidence in the quarterback's mindset regarding his rehab approach.

"He'll attack it, just like he does everything else," Reid said of Mahomes' upcoming rehab. "There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury, and they've done pretty well after they came back. He'll get after it, and he's got good people here to rehab him. He'll be right on top of all of that.

"As long as the surgery goes well, as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him just because of those factors."

Kelce faced questions about retirement last season. He sparked more questions about his NFL future after he became less definitive about his 2025 playing prospects following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles in February's Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach and players

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, instructs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Oakland Raiders during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

But a couple of weeks later, ESPN host Pat McAfee revealed Kelce sent him a message confirming he would return in 2025, which said, "I'm coming back for sure."

Kelce, 36, has appeared in all 14 games so far this season, compiling 797 receiving yards on 67 catches. The receptions match Kelce's career low from 2014, his first full season in the NFL. But he still has three more games to increase his totals.

Kelce was drafted in 2013, but a preseason knee injury sidelined him for nearly his entire rookie season aside from limited action on special teams. The 2023 season broke Kelce's streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Reid and the Chiefs visit Nashville Sunday for a Week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

