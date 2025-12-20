Andy Reid signals return in 2026 as Chiefs navigate Patrick Mahomes' injury, Travis Kelce's future: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andy Reid has spent nearly all of his adult life in coaching. For more than the last quarter-century, Reid has patrolled the sideline as an NFL head coach, first guiding the Philadelphia Eagles and now leading the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid cemented his legacy in Kansas City with three Super Bowl titles, but his age, Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending ACL injury and the uncertainty swirling around Travis Kelce’s future have fueled speculation that he could step away as soon as 2026.

Despite those factors — including the Chiefs missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014 — it appears Reid wants to keep coaching in 2026, the NFL Network reported Saturday.

"People who know Reid well say he has given no indications he'll walk away at age 67. For the first time in years, he'll finally have a full offseason to recharge. As one person close to him said, "Coach Reid ain't going out like this," the outlet reported.

While Reid's return to the sideline seems likely, the continuity of the rest of the coaching staff remains less certain. Matt Nagy, who is in his second stint as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, is in the last year of his contract.

Shortly before Mahomes underwent surgery to address damage to his left ACL and LCL, Reid expressed confidence in the quarterback's mindset regarding his rehab approach.

"He'll attack it, just like he does everything else," Reid said of Mahomes' upcoming rehab. "There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury, and they've done pretty well after they came back. He'll get after it, and he's got good people here to rehab him. He'll be right on top of all of that.

"As long as the surgery goes well, as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him just because of those factors."

Kelce faced questions about retirement last season. He sparked more questions about his NFL future after he became less definitive about his 2025 playing prospects following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles in February's Super Bowl.

But a couple of weeks later, ESPN host Pat McAfee revealed Kelce sent him a message confirming he would return in 2025, which said, "I'm coming back for sure."

Kelce, 36, has appeared in all 14 games so far this season, compiling 797 receiving yards on 67 catches. The receptions match Kelce's career low from 2014, his first full season in the NFL. But he still has three more games to increase his totals.

Kelce was drafted in 2013, but a preseason knee injury sidelined him for nearly his entire rookie season aside from limited action on special teams. The 2023 season broke Kelce's streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Reid and the Chiefs visit Nashville Sunday for a Week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

