Travis Kelce delivers strong warning to players attempting to recreate Saquon Barkley's hurdle

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley pulled off one of the most impressive athletic feats you will see on a football field during the Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Barkley caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts, juked around one Jaguars defender and spun away from another. As Barkley was finishing his spin move and his back was turned toward a third Jaguars defender, he improbably hurdled over the defender while facing backward.

The play was incredible, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a warning for those who might want to try and emulate the reverse hurdle.

"Nick Sirianni said it was the best play I’ve ever seen: ‘What I think is so cool is there is going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia trying to make that play and talking about that play and simulating that play as they play in backyard football or peewee football.’ Um, kids do not f------ do that," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"Do not do that. It is the fastest way to break your neck. Football is not meant to be played in the air, I promise you that."

Travis’ brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, echoed the sentiment.

"Please do not try and hurdle people backwards," Jason said. "Unless your Saquon Barkley, and then you can do it."

Travis said that trying to recreate the hurdle is a "safety hazard."

"Unless you’re an incredible athlete, if your athleticism is far more superior than everybody else’s on the field, do whatever the f--- you want, but outside of that, do not. That is a safety hazard. You do not want to go into a game leaving the ground. I’ve landed on my head too many times, and we advise kids not to try and make this play at home," Travis said.

Barkley is off to a great start to his Eagles tenure after leaving the New York Giants in free agency, rushing for 925 yards and six touchdowns over eight games this season.

Barkley’s Eagles are 6-2, and their next game comes against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

