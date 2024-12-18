Travis, Jason Kelce critical of Ohio lawmaker's bill outlawing flag planting on Buckeyes' field: 'Feels soft'

Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act after the brawl that took place after Michigan’s 13-10 victory over Ohio State in December.

Both Travis and Jason Kelce expressed their displeasure with Williams’ new bill.

"We have the Ohio State anti-flag planting law officially put into effect. Ohio State representative Josh Williams introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act on Tuesday in an attempt to curb flag planting attempts, or also an attempt to be petty as f---," Jason said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"The bill would prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio State football field on the day of a college football game and to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act. I don’t like it. I’m not gonna lie."

Travis added, "When I think of the Ohio State Buckeyes, I think of just toughness. Man, I think it’s just — I just don’t think this is a toughness type move."

While Travis was gentle with his criticism, Jason was not.

"Feels soft," Jason said.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star doesn’t think it was Williams' place to do anything about the fight that took place between the bitter rivals.

"That’s for the NCAA to determine, not an Ohio state representative. Get the f--- out of here, Josh," Jason said.

"What are you going to do arrest him? Is that what you’re saying? You are going to arrest the guy." Travis said.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end may not like the bill, but he understands its premise.

"I get it, you want to have sportsmanship. You want to have all that, but I don’t want to s--- on anybody. It is what it is," Travis said.

"We don’t need fist fights, and this antagonizes that, but at the same time, this is just doing a lot. It’s doing a lot, but shout out to the Buckeyes. Shout out to the Wolverines."

Jason agreed with his brother, saying there is no place for fist fights or anything of that ilk, but he doesn’t want the bill to take away from the best parts of college football’s rivalries.

"This is all just posture, and it’s just petty, and I don’t like it. I don’t think it’s cool. I think it’s stupid. Some of the best parts about the rivalries are when dumb things happen like this. Obviously, it was over the top, and there was full-on fist fights and tear gas," Jason said.

In the melee, "multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray," leaving multiple Michigan players rubbing their eyes, according to a statement from Ohio State police.

In a social media post, Williams said he was "proud" to introduce the bill, saying that "behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field."

Planting a flag at midfield at Ohio State is now a felony.

Both schools were fined $100,000 by the Big Ten Conference for violating its sportsmanship policy.

