Ohio lawmaker looks to outlaw flag planting at Buckeyes’ stadium after Michigan brawl

The brawl that erupted at midfield after Michigan players attempted to plant a flag on Ohio State’s logo after the Wolverines' upset win last month prompted one Republican lawmaker to try to outlaw the act.

Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams announced Wednesday he has introduced the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act in response to the fight that broke out after the Nov. 30 rivalry game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

"I am proud to introduce the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act to make flag planting at midfield a felony in the state of Ohio," Williams wrote in a post on X.

"Behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field."

Michigan players celebrating the 13-10 victory over Ohio State attempted to plant a flag on the OSU logo and were subsequently charged at by their rivals. A brawl broke out, and law enforcement used pepper spray to break up the crowd of players who continued to shove and push.

Ohio State police said in a statement that "multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray." Michigan players could be seen rubbing their eyes after exposure to the chemical irritant.

Both universities were fined $100,000 by the Big Ten Conference for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

"Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders," the Big Ten said in a statement Sunday.

The new bill specifically looks to outlaw the act at the Buckeyes’ field, Ohio Stadium, on game day.

"No person shall plant a flagpole with a flag attached to it in the center of the football field at Ohio stadium of the Ohio State University on the day of a college football competition, whether before, during, or after the competition," the legislation states.

If passed as is, flag planters at Ohio Stadium could be found guilty of a fifth-degree felony, which could be punishable with jail time and a fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.