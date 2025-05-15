Travis Hunter on stranger's praise after flight interaction: 'I took care of her like I do my grandparents'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter made a woman's day on a United Airlines flight to the point where she said she would get her sons to buy his jersey.

The woman called Hunter the "nicest young man," but the second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft tells Fox News Digital there was no act behind it.

That’s the type of person he is.

"It was just a regular interaction. It was me being me," Hunter said over the phone while describing his experience with Sandy Hawkins Combs last week. "A nice lady sat next to me, we conversed, and made sure I took care of her like I do my grandparents or any elderly person. So yeah, that’s all it was."

For Combs, though, it was more than just someone being nice to her, as she wrote in a Facebook post.

"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," she wrote. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no ma’am.’ Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson – so polite," Combs said of Hunter.

"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’ I already told my sons I want his jersey."

After hearing about that last bit from Combs, Hunter called it a "blessing" that she wanted to support him after the one interaction.

"I didn’t expect nothing to go into the media, but it was just me being me," he said.

Despite it being "regular" for Hunter, the Colorado star has been dealing with spotlight for many years now. It will only continue to grow at the NFL level, especially considering his draft stock and how the Jaguars have already set the bar high for the two-way player.

Hunter knows, though, that being humble plays a big role in his life, on and off the field.

"Humbleness is how I got here, so that’s all I know," he said. "Be humble and just put in the work. Keep my head down and grind."

ONE OF ONE

As Hunter continues to put in work, he's also excited for an important milestone in his early career – seeing himself on an NFL trading card for the first time.

Hunter partnered with Panini America, along with several other incoming rookies, where they will receive their first Panini NFL trading cards at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

"Just super excited to see myself on my own card, so it’s definitely a blessing," he said.

One day, Hunter's rookie card could be worth quite the pretty penny, but he understands it's up to him to make that happen.

"I don’t know," he said when asked how much he would pay for his rookie card. "I still got to put in some work."

