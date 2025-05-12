Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Unsuspecting mother flattered by 'nicest young man' Travis Hunter on flight: 'I want his jersey'

Hunter was the second pick of the NFL Draft

Ryan Morik
Published
A woman was given the surprise of a lifetime when Travis Hunter sat next to her on a plane – except she had no idea who Hunter even was.

Hunter, of course, is the two-way football star who turned his skills into a Heisman Trophy and became the second pick of the NFL Draft last month.

But, Hunter was on a United flight last week when he sat next to Sandy Hawkins Combs, who was flattered by Hunter.

Travis Hunter at presser

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. (Travis Register-Imagn Images)

"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no ma’am.’ Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson – so polite," Combs said of Hunter in a Facebook post.

At this point, though, Combs still had no idea who this stranger was. But then, other passengers started noticing him.

Travis Hunter at practice

Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter runs a route duringrookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’ I already told my sons I want his jersey," Combs continued.

"He’s so humble and down-to-earth – I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!"

Travis Hunter catching pass

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter makes a reception during rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Jaguars selected Hunter after trading up from No. 5. The Cleveland Browns originally held the second pick, and took on Jacksonville's 2026 first-rounder in the process.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.