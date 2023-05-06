Transgender MMA artist accepts former UFC fighter's challenge to fight: 'I'm going to f--- you up'

Last month, former UFC fighter Jake Shields posted a challenge to "the toughest trans men" to a bout, and one has answered the call.

Mack Beggs, a biological female from Texas who has transitioned, posted on Instagram that he was down to go against Shields.

After Shields claimed to receive no response from any trans fighters, he revised his offer, saying he'd take on former UFC fighter Mike Jackson and 10 trans fighters simultaneously.

"This is a serious offer go get your team ready," Shields tweeted April 20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Beggs wants to enter the octagon with Shields one on one.

"We just going to make this an official call out, but Jake Shields I will take you up on your offer," Beggs said, via OutKick. "But the offer isn’t going to be 10 versus one and 10 trans men — you’re going to be fighting for the rest of the night.

"You’re going to do a one-on-one type match. You’re going to do it right. If you’re going to call yourself a fighter do it f---ing right."

Beggs said it was "disrespectful to the sport of MMA" to "call out 10 trans men" and say he would "whoop them."

Beggs, 24, added that Shields and "people who think like him" have a "fetish" for transgender people in his defense of trans fighters.

"It’s the fact that y’all are so fixated and hyper-fixated and have some f---ing fetish with trans women that you even forget that we f---ing out here, and we going to f--- you up."

FORMER UFC FIGHTER JORGE MASVIDAL'S FATHER FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE AFTER SHOOTING AT SON'S HOME

Beggs then directed a message at Shields.

"I’m specifically going to f--- you up, Jake Shields," Beggs said.

Shields saw the challenge was accepted and is ready to go.

"My offer is legit so have they/them contact me and they can start putting their team together," Shields tweeted.

Shields also wasn't afraid to throw a virtual jab.

"This thing thinks it can beat me In a fight," he tweeted Friday with a facepalm emoji.

Shields also joked that Bud Light would sponsor the trans fighters, a dig at the beer company's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Beggs was in the middle of transitioning while in high school, and state rules forced Beggs to wrestle against girls. Beggs won the Texas girls 110-pound championship in 2017 and 2018 against the same girl, Chelsea Sanchez. Beggs went 79-0 over those two years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several potential opponents forfeited matches against Beggs because the wrestler was taking testosterone during the transition, stirring controversy.

Beggs did not wrestle collegiately due to surgery, while Shields battled for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 129. He lost to Georges St. Pierre.