Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal's father facing attempted murder charge after shooting at son's home

One man was shot in both his arms

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The man in custody after a shooting at Jorge Masvidal's home is his father, Jorge Masvidal Fernandez, who has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the former UFC fighter's home shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and took one person into custody.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Despite being taken into custody in the afternoon, Fernandez was not booked until early Friday, around 1 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jorge Masvidal weighing in

Jorge Masvidal poses on a scale during the UFC 287 official weigh-in at the Hilton Downtown Miami April 7, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Police said the former fighter was not a suspect, and he was not present at the home at the time of the shooting.

Luis Leoncini was shot in both of his arms after a "verbal dispute" in the kitchen of the home, according to authorities. It's not clear what led to the argument.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal in his welterweight fight during UFC 287 April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Police found a .38-caliber weapon in a kitchen cabinet after obtaining a search warrant.

Fernandez spent 18 years in jail on drug charges and was released in 2007.

Masvidal retired last month after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in Miami. It was his fourth consecutive loss to end his career.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to loss

Jorge Masvidal reacts after his loss to Gilbert Burns of Brazil in a welterweight fight during UFC 287 at Kaseya Center April 8, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 38-year-old hung up the gloves with a 35-17 record after starting off 32-11.