Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Former MMA fighters brawl with dads at Oklahoma golf course during argument

Both sides of different views of why fight happened in first place

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A day on the golf course turned ugly for former MMA fighters and civilians at Bailey Ranch Golf Course in Owasso, Oklahoma, on Monday.

KTUL News sports director TJ Eckert reported on the matter in which the MMA fighters, who weren’t named, were seen fighting other men in a wild scene near a house that bordered the golf course.

The video shows different brawls breaking out, and Eckert provided context from both sides of the story, starting with the MMA fighters. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golf balls on grass

A day on the golf course turned ugly for former MMA fighters and civilians at Bailey Ranch Golf Course in Owasso, Oklahoma, on Monday. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"Golfers (pink shirt, bald guy etc.) say kids were running around on course," Eckert wrote on Twitter. "They told kids to get back on other side of fence so they didn’t get hit by ball. Lady from house yells at golfers, says dads will fight them. Golfers are former MMA fighters." 

On the other side, the party from the house has a different view on the situation.

"Golfers told house/kids to watch out. House made joke back," Eckert wrote. "Bald guy freaked out, yelled at/cussed out kids and wives. Men from house ran out to confront golfers/stand up for women and children. Fight ensues."

GOLFERS BRAWL ON FLORIDA COURSE AFTER PACE-OF-PLAY ARGUMENT

Eckert wasn’t given a backstory on the matter.

During the video, someone can be heard yelling, "You want to go down, too? Stay down, you’re going to get f---ed up."

General view of golf ball

KTUL News sports director TJ Eckert reported on the melee between MMA fighters and other men near a house that bordered the golf course. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

There has been no word about a possible police investigation into the matter.

This incident comes just days after another melee was seen, this one in Lakeland, Florida, near a tee box, which was also caught on camera. 

Members of one group started barking at another due to pace of play. However, the foursome claimed that there was nothing they could do because of the group ahead of them (this is a common occurrence on a golf course). 

"There’s a group in front of us. We can’t go any faster," one man was heard saying on the video.

Golf ball next to hole

This incident comes just days after another melee was seen, this one in Lakeland, Florida, near a tee box, which was also caught on camera. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

A couple of shoves and a missed kick later, fists began to fly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golf, bad round or not, is supposed to be a fun, enjoyable activity for all those on the course. However, it’s clear that you really never know what you might see each time out there these days.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.