Transgender golfer sues LPGA over policy that protects women's competitions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has sued the LPGA and USGA for its policies that prohibit biological males who underwent male puberty from competing in women's competition.

The LPGA said in a statement it was aware of the lawsuit and would "let that process play out on the proper forum."

"The LPGA’s gender policy was developed through a thoughtful, expert-informed process and is grounded in protecting the competitive integrity of elite women’s golf," the statement said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The USGA and LPGA changed gender policies for events in 2025 and beyond, declaring that players must be assigned female at birth or have transitioned to female before going through male puberty to be eligible to compete.

The 33-year-old Davidson didn’t transition until after puberty. Davidson competed in a U.S. Open qualifier and LPGA Qualifying School under a different policy in 2024, falling short in both efforts.

Davidson claimed in the lawsuit that the new policy effectively bans transgender women from competing in USGA women’s events or the LPGA because many states prevent children from taking hormones or blocking puberty.

EX-NCAA WOMEN'S RUNNER INVOLVED IN SCOTUS BATTLE OVER TRANS ATHLETES SPEAKS OUT AFTER JUDGE ADVANCES CASE

When the USGA denied Davidson entry into the qualifier, Davidson claimed the Hackensack Golf Club violated the law by saying the USGA controlled all decisions regarding eligibility. Davidson began hormone treatments in Davidson's early 20s in 2015 and in 2021 underwent gender-affirming surgery, which was required under the LPGA’s previous gender policy.

Davidson also filed a lawsuit against the women's golf tour NXXT in December after it changed its policies to prevent biological males from competing against females.

NXXT and its attorneys from America First Legal filed its motion to dismiss in February, and believe the suit will be thrown out.

"We are asking the courts to dismiss the claims, and we're addressing the matter," NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon told Fox News Digital.

"This was about simply protecting women's sports. So the goal was really clarity and competitive integrity, and, as a professional tour, we believe it was our responsibility to define those categories."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

NXXT was one of the first women's tours that stepped up to make a policy change. The LPGA then changed its own policy to bring about more restrictions to protect the women's category in December 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.