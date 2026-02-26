Expand / Collapse search
LPGA legend shares her feelings about US women's Olympic wins: 'Gets me really emotional'

US female athletes won more than 50% of the country's 33 medals, including 8 gold

Scott Thompson
The United States came away with 33 total medals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, and many came from the female athletes who showed out in Italy this month. 

There were 17 medals won by the U.S. female athletes, including eight of the 12 gold medals.

As many Americans enjoyed watching the events at home, LPGA Tour legend Michelle Wie West was in Milan watching the U.S. reach the podium in several events. 

Michelle Wie smiles

Michelle Wie attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025, in New York City.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"I had the honor to be in Milan with Nike and got to see some Winter Olympic Games for the first time in person. It’s amazing to see all these competitors," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Got to see [silver medalist] Chloe [Kim] do her halfpipe, and that was incredible. 

"Women’s hockey, I mean, incredible. I got to go to the first game, and it was just lights out."

From Mia Manganello in speed skating, to Alysa Liu’s captivating gold medal in figure skating, Wie West admitted the Olympics made her a bit emotional seeing the athletes achieve their dreams.

"This whole Winter Olympics season has been so — I think every Olympic season is so uplifting," she said. "But this one in particular was so inspiring, and it feels like the female athletes really knocked it out of the park.

"I feel like every Olympics gets me really emotional. I can see athletes achieve their dreams and it’s so cool. It was really cool to see it in person."

Alysa Liu holds American flag after medal skate

Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Single Skating on day thirteen of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Wie West also added that Lindsey Vonn’s "heartbreaking" crash, after competing through a torn ACL, was hard to see. However, "seeing her journey up until that moment and even afterwards has been so inspiring to me."

Breanna Stewart, a three-time gold medalist with Team USA women’s basketball, shared Wie West’s sentiments about seeing American success overseas. 

"I think there were so many events I really learned a lot about, whether it was bobsledding, or curling, or watching hockey," she said. "Just wanting to cheer on the USA in whatever event they were doing, and see the pride and passion the athletes were having whenever they stepped up to compete with their sport."

Michelle Wie West swings

LPGA player Michelle Wie West plays her shot from the 14th tee during the Golden Bear Pro-Am prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 28, 2025, in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Stewart even mentioned getting "goosebumps" thinking about what it feels like getting a medal around your neck, and better yet, seeing the flag raise with the national anthem playing. 

"It’s really just satisfaction and justification of why you’re doing it and why you’ve gone through those hard moments and times," she explained. "To me, the Olympics is the highest of the high. You’re playing your sport at the highest level against everyone else in the world, and you see that. It’s just a goosebump feeling no matter how many times you do it. Just the pride and knowing you’re representing something bigger than yourself always comes through full circle."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

