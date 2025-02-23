Trans athlete misses girls' basketball playoff game amid Trump admin probe, protests

A transgender basketball player was absent from a girls’ playoff game in California on Saturday night after a week of national media attention and controversy.

The trans athlete had led San Francisco Waldorf’s girls’ basketball team to a 9-8 record and a playoff meeting against Cornerstone Christian School.

But in the trans athlete’s absence, San Francisco lost to Cornerstone 56-30.

No reason has been given for the athlete’s absence. San Francisco Waldorf has not responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Multiple protesters attended Saturday night’s game on the Cornerstone campus wielding signs with anti-trans messaging. But those signs were not flown in the gymnasium after protesters realized the trans athlete wasn’t there, sources told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The athlete played on Waldorf’s girls’ volleyball team in the fall, prompting a playoff forfeit by Stone Ridge Christian in November.

However, Cornerstone Christian vowed to compete in Saturday’s game against the trans player, which Fox News Digital was first to report on Tuesday.

News that Cornerstone would play ignited national media coverage, amid an ongoing conflict between the state of California and President Donald Trump’s administration over the issue of trans inclusion in girls’ sports.

Additionally, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is under investigation by Trump’s Department of Education (DOE) and Office of Civil Rights (OCR) as it continues to instruct schools to allow trans athletes to compete as women in defiance of the president's executive order.

The DOE’s deputy general counsel, Candice Jackson, previously told Fox News Digital that the department was monitoring the state’s girls’ basketball playoffs as it conducts its investigation.

TEEN GIRLS OPEN UP ON TRANS ATHLETE SCANDAL THAT TURNED THEIR HIGH SCHOOL INTO A CULTURE WAR BATTLEGROUND

"CIF sets the parameters under which schools compete in these playoffs, and they have responsibility as recipients of federal funds to comply with Title IX. OCR’s investigation into CIF is continuing as it appears that CIF’s disregard for Title IX is continuing," Jackson said.

Trump’s executive order would cut federal funding for any institution that enables trans athletes to compete against girls and women.

According to USA Facts, California public schools receive about $16.8 billion per year, which is 13.9% or one in every seven dollars of public school funding, which is well above the national average.

The CIF has not responded to a request for comment on the situation involving the upcoming playoff game.

The CIF previously told Fox News Digital that it will continue to follow state legislation, which has been in effect since 2014, on the issue of trans athletes.

"The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law [Education Code section 221.5. (f)] which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records," the statement reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A law called AB 1266 has been in effect since 2014 and gives California students at scholastic and collegiate levels the right to "participate in sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, and use facilities consistent with his or her gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil’s records."

However, California lawmakers have introduced multiple bills to reverse this law in 2025.

California state Assembly member Kate Sanchez announced one such bill on Jan. 7, then Assembly member Bill Essayli introduced a similar one on Feb. 14.