Christian girls' basketball team to face trans athlete in playoff game as California defies Trump's order

As California continues to defy President Donald Trump's recent executive order forbidding trans athletes from competing in girls' sports, the state's residents will see the ramifications of that decision play out on a basketball court this week.

An upcoming high school girls' basketball playoff game will feature an openly transgender athlete playing for San Francisco Waldorf against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday. The same trans athlete played for Waldorf's girls' volleyball team this past fall, prompting Stone Ridge Christian to forfeit a playoff match on Nov. 16.

However, Cornerstone Christian currently intends to play its upcoming game against the trans athlete.

"As long as the parents are on board with playing the game, we will support the girls' hard work this season and play the game," Cornerstone Christian athletic director Madison Alexander told Fox News Digital.

The team came to this decision after a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is currently under investigation by Trump's Department of Education (DOE) and Office of Civil Rights (OCR) for its defiance in following the president's executive order as it continues to instruct schools to allow trans athletes to compete as women.

The DOE's deputy general counsel, Candice Jackson, told Fox News Digital that the department will be monitoring the state's girls' basketball playoffs as it conducts its investigation.

"CIF sets the parameters under which schools compete in these playoffs, and they have responsibility as recipients of federal funds to comply with Title IX. OCR’s investigation into CIF is continuing as it appears that CIF’s disregard for Title IX is continuing," Jackson said.

The CIF has not responded to a request for comment on the situation involving the upcoming playoff game. The CIF previously told Fox News Digital that it will continue to follow state legislation on the issue of trans athletes that has been in effect since 2014.

"The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law [Education Code section 221.5. (f)] which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records," the statement reads.

A law called AB 1266 has been in effect since 2014 and gives California students at scholastic and collegiate levels the right to "participate in sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, and use facilities consistent with his or her gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil’s records."

Many California residents have protested and threatened lawsuits against the state for its refusal to comply with Trump's order.

On Friday, California lawmakers introduced three bills in the state legislature aimed to combat trans inclusion. One bill, which was introduced by Assemblymember Bill Essayli , focused specifically on sports. His bill would require that students use all school facilities to only play on sports teams based on their biological sex and not their gender identity, reversing AB 1266.

"We know the state of California is going to do everything it can to resist and avoid compliance with federal law, so it's our role to try to force change at the state and local level," Essayli said at a press conference outside the state Capitol building in Sacramento on Friday.

California State Assembly member Kate Sanchez previously announced on Jan. 7 that she is introducing her own bill to ban trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

California's enabling of trans athletes to compete with girls and women in the state has resulted in multiple controversies over the last year alone, as one lawsuit has already been filed against California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Parents at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, expanded their lawsuit to include Bonta after a girls' cross-country runner lost her varsity spot to a trans athlete, and then the school administrators allegedly compared the girls' "Save Girls' Sports" T-shirts to swastikas.

In San Diego, a middle school was recently thrust into local controversy because of a transgender student using the girls' locker room. San Elijo Middle School provided a statement to Fox News Digital, crediting its enabling of the transgender student to access the girls' locker room to the school's obligation of following state law.

San Francisco Waldorf found itself in a national controversy over the subject after the volleyball playoffs back in November when Stone Ridge Christian forfeited. Former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines then honored Stone Ridge Christian for its decision to forfeit with a ceremony at their high school in early December.

Trump's executive order vows to cut federal funding for any institution that enables trans athletes to compete against girls and women. According to USA Facts , California public schools receive about $16.8 billion per year, which is 13.9% or one in every seven dollars of public school funding, which is well above the national average.