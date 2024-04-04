Spencer Rattler reveals team he had to 'prepare for the most' in meetings

NFL Draft prospects are showcasing their skills on the field to the front offices of all 32 teams in efforts to raise their stock, but off the field, they go through rigorous testing.

That seems to be the case for South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is doing his best to be one of the top gunslingers selected later this month.

Rattler has been put on the back burner behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy - even Michael Penix and Bo Nix are often brought up before Rattler is.

But teams are still putting Rattler through the wringer, and he revealed one team, which is surely looking for a quarterback, who he says he had to "prepare for the most."

"Probably [the] Denver [Broncos]," Rattler told FanDuel TV's "Up and Adams."

"With their QB quiz and what they did for the install, it was a pretty cool thing. But definitely had to study up on that. But did a great job with that."

Rattler said his "quiz" mostly had to do with "offensive stuff, quarterback stuff, really breaking down their offense, formations, stuff like that."

The incoming pro even gave kudos to head coach Sean Payton, saying he "knows what he's doing."

It makes sense that Denver would be chatting with Rattler – they released Russell Wilson last month after two tumultuous seasons.

The Broncos gave up a haul to get Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, including multiple top draft picks along with Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and Drew Lock in the deal.

In his two seasons with Denver, Wilson went 11-19 as a starter, completing 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He missed the Pro Bowl in both seasons after making it in nine of his previous 10 seasons with Seattle.

Denver owns the 12th pick of the NFL Draft, giving them lots of options at the position, although not necessarily the top ones.

After transferring from Oklahoma, Rattler played two seasons with the Gamecocks. He completed 67.5% of his passes for 6,212 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

His best season was in 2020 with the Sooners, when he threw for a career-best 28 touchdowns against just seven picks while throwing for 3,031 yards, the second-most of his college career.

Rattler also ran for 16 touchdowns in college.

