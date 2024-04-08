NFL Draft prospect Drake Maye 'is the kind of player that will get you fired,' ex-Steelers player warns

Drake Maye is expected to be one of the first few quarterbacks selected early in the upcoming NFL Draft after the former North Carolina standout put together solid back-to-back seasons.

In a loaded draft class at the quarterback position, Maye could be taken early in the draft. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could also be first-round picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge did not appear to be sold on Maye’s ability to be a franchise-changing quarterback.

"Drake Maye is the kind of player that will get you fired," Hoge told WCCO radio. "Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he’s going to get you fired."

Hoge compared Maye to former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. The eventual Tennessee Titans selection was highly touted coming out of college and sparked a debate over why he was not being considered as a top selection in the 2022 draft.

The Titans took him in the third round. He has played in 11 games so far in his career and has 350 passing yards, three interceptions and no touchdown passes.

FALCONS' KIRK COUSINS SAYS GETTING KYLE PITTS' JERSEY NUMBER WOULD'VE COST ‘SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND’ DOLLARS

"Willis might be the only guy that I can think of that is as erratic as Maye," Hoge added. "I studied him for two years. … I watched every one of his games last year. … His last game against [North Carolina State] was probably the most embarrassing display I’ve seen from a guy who is supposed to be an elite franchise quarterback. … He’s erratic. He’s everywhere."

The top three teams in the draft’s pecking order do need quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears could start the run with the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots behind them.

The New York Giants are also rumored to be in the market for a quarterback at No. 6, as well as the Minnesota Vikings at No. 11. The Denver Broncos just got rid of Russell Wilson and select at No. 12, with the Las Vegas Raiders behind them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maye threw for 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes in 2022. He had 3,608 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in 2023.