NFL Draft

Top NFL Draft prospect Jayden Daniels addresses elbow concerns after viral photo

'stop the cap!!'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jayden Daniels is perfectly fine, at least according to him.

Any possible scares about the reigning Heisman Trophy winner came earlier this week after NFL Network's Ian Rapaport posted a photo of Daniels with his elbow looking almost distorted.

The photo was of Daniels throwing a pass on Nov. 4 against Alabama, but his right elbow appears to have a large bulge on it, hence the distorted appearance. Ironically, Daniels was even treated for an injury that night.

Jayden Daniels

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passing against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.  (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Users on social media joked that it was poorly edited or even the work of AI.

Daniels, expected to be an early selection in next month's NFL Draft, apparently caught wind of the concerns and shut them down.

"my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap!!" Daniels wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with a cap and yawning emojis.

Jayden Daniels vs Army

October 21, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana: LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against the Army Black Knights during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. (Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports)

For the non-Gen-Zers out there, "cap" is often referred to as an exaggeration or a lie.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season. On the ground, he rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his final three games, he threw for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns to clinch the Heisman.

He led the Tigers to a 9-3 record despite a defense that allowed the second-most yards and third-most points per game in the SEC. 

There has been lots of talk about the quarterbacks in this NFL Draft. Caleb Williams is expected to go No. 1, but the sudden rise of J.J. McCarthy has many wondering how that will affect Daniels and UNC's Drake Maye.

Jayden Daniels poses with the Heisman

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with the Heisman Trophy after winning it, at the press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis on December 9, 2023, in New York City. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bears, Commanders and Patriots own the first three picks, in that order, and each is expected to take a quarterback. There has been lots of talk that a team, likely the Minnesota Vikings, could trade up to possibly the fourth selection to also take a quarterback.

