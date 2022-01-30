Bengals edge Chiefs in AFC Championship, punch ticket to Super Bowl

The AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals proved to be an instant classic.

The Bengals won the game 27-24 in overtime thanks to a few key plays and an Evan McPherson game-winning 31-yard field goal. The Bengals stormed back from 18 points down to pull off the upset.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harrison Butker hit a 44-yard field goal to tie the game and send the game into overtime. The Chiefs failed to get anything more than that after Patrick Mahomes led the team down near the goal line. Mahomes was sacked twice and opened up the door for Butker to make the field goal.

Mahomes and the Chiefs got the ball first in overtime and while many thought it could’ve been same result as the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills. But a Mahomes shot to Tyreek Hill was batted into the arms of Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell.

Cincinnati got the ball down to within field-goal range and McPherson delivered.

Cincinnati had been down by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. But the scoring really got started for them when Joe Burrow hooked up with Samaje Perine for a 41-yard touchdown pass. It got the game to within 11 points and after a big stop for the Bengals defense before halftime, it was enough to give Cincinnati some momentum.

BENGALS STAY ALIVE WITH SAMAJE PERINE'S 41-YARD TOUCHDOWN IN AFC CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN

After McPherson hit a 31-yard field goal to bring the game to within eight points, Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for a 2-yard touchdown pass. The team would make the two-point conversion and just like that the game was tied up.

Cincinnati would briefly take the lead with 6:07 left in the game thanks to a 52-yard field goal from McPherson. Butker would then tie the game up.

It appeared the Chiefs were going to run away with the game early. Mahomes and the team were firing on all cylinders, starting with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Hill.

In the second quarter, Mahomes had touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman to put the Chiefs up 21-3 before the Bengals’ touchdown from Burrow to Perine.

PATRICK MAHOMES' INCREDIBLE TOUCHDOWN TOSS TO TRAVIS KELCE SENDS SOCIAL MEDIA INTO FRENZY

Burrow finished the game 23-for-38 with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Joe Mixon ran for 88 yards on 21 carries. Tee Higgins led the way receiving with six catches for 103 yards. Chase finished with six catches for 54 yards.

Mahomes finished with 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Jerick McKinnon ran for 65 yards on 12 carries. Kelce led the Chiefs with 10 catches for 95 yards.

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bengals are set to advance to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season. The team faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII but lost 20-16.