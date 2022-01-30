Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes' incredible touchdown toss to Travis Kelce sends social media into frenzy

The Chiefs stars put the team up 14-3 on what was Kelce's 12th career postseason touchdown

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes is a magician.

After Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive on their opening possession of their AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for a 5-yard score to put the Chiefs up 14-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes needed to avoid the Bengals rush and spin around a few times to somehow find Kelce in the end zone. 

The touchdown was Kelce’s 12th postseason score, tying Pittsburgh Steelers great John Stallworth for third-most receiving touchdowns in playoff history. San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice leads the way with 22 scores and future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has 15 TDs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes and Kelce also have connected for 11 playoff touchdowns, which is third-most by a quarterback-receiver duo in league history. Tom Brady and Gronkowski connected for 15 TDs, and Joe Montana and Rice finished their career with 12 postseason scores.

In Kansas City’s first two drives, Mahomes has started fast, going 9-of-10 for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes’ touchdown toss to Kelce led to tons of reactions across social media.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova