Bengals stay alive with Samaje Perine's 41-yard touchdown in AFC Championship showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals are down but not out.

The Bengals were down 21-3 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter when their offense woke up. With just over a minute remaining in the first half, Joe Burrow connected with running back Samaje Perine, who ran 41 yards for a touchdown.

It was a much-needed score before halftime.

The AFC Championship Game started with the Chiefs getting on the board first with a laser pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 10-yard touchdown pass with just a little over seven minutes left in the first quarter.

The Bengals' offense struggled to start, managing just enough to get within field goal range. But Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Mecole Hardman twice for touchdowns in the first half for an 18-point lead.

The Burrow-Perine touchdown closed the gap just enough to give Cincinnati some momentum going into halftime.

Mahomes is 18-of-21 for 220 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while Burrow is 10-of-18 for 101 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs led 21-10 at halftime.