Tom Brady's 600th TD ball yields this deal from Buccaneers to fan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan whom Mike Evans mistakenly gave the ball thrown during Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass has gotten the full details of the trade the organization made for the piece of memorabilia.

The Buccaneers are giving Byron Kennedy two signed jerseys, a helmet from Brady, a signed Evans jersey and game-used cleats, $1,000 worth of team store credit and two season tickets for the rest of the 2021 season and all the 2022 season, according to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady also had an idea to sweeten the deal.

Evans gave the ball to the fan not knowing that it was Brady’s 600th touchdown pass. A member of the Buccaneers approached the fan and appeared to make a trade with him for the very important ball.

Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions, estimated on Twitter that the ball is worth at minimum $500,000.

"After catching @TomBrady’s 600th career touchdown, @MikeEvans13_ accidentally gave the ball to a fan," Goldin tweeted.

BUCS FAN WHO MISTAKENLY RECEIVED TOM BRADY'S 600TH TD PASS SAYS HE JUST WANTS TO HIT THE LINKS WITH THE STAR

"Given how historic this ball is as the first 600th TD in NFL history, I’d estimate this ball to be worth a minimum of $500,000 (and possibly much more)," he added.

Goldin said the deal the fan got was about as good as the Charlotte Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac in 1996.

Kennedy appeared on the NFL Network and said he was hoping to hit a golf ball or two with Brady when Andrew Siciliano asked Kennedy if he wanted to renegotiate the trade.

"Renegotiate? No, but maybe play a round of golf with Tom as a repayment. I think that would be pretty cool," Kennedy said.

When asked if he would rather call plays, Kennedy responded: "Well if I was calling the plays, we’d probably lose against the Saints, so I'll leave that up to the team."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy said he didn’t know at the moment that it was No. 600. He said if he knew it was the big milestone, he didn’t think it would have changed his mind about keeping the duke.