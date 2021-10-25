Bucs fan who mistakenly received Tom Brady's 600th TD pass says he just wants to hit the links with the star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who mistakenly received Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball from wide receiver Mike Evans during the team’s win over the Chicago Bears only really wants one thing in return.

The fan, identified as Byron Kennedy, received another ball and a signed jersey, according to FOX13 Tampa Bay. Kennedy told NFL Network that so far he's gotten a game ball and a gift card.

Kennedy added he was hoping to hit the golf course with Brady at some point. when Andrew Siciliano asked Kennedy if he wanted to re-negotiate the trade.

"Re-negotiate? No, but maybe play a round of golf with Tom as a repayment. I think that would be pretty cool," Kennedy said.

When asked if he would rather call plays, Kennedy responded: "Well if I was calling the plays we’d probably lose against the Saints so I'll leave that up to the team."

Kennedy said he didn’t know at the moment it was No. 600. He said if he knew it was the big milestone he didn’t think it would have changed his mind about keeping the duke.

"Had I kept the ball, I wasn’t going to sell it. It would’ve sat in my office at home," he said.

Kennedy told the Tampa Bay Times he initially said no to the Buccaneers trainer who came up to him about the ball, but eventually agreed to give it away because Brady was asking for it.

"Getting the ball was really cool. I don’t normally sit in the front row so I’ve never gotten the ball before. Giving it up was tough – the trainer came over and asked for it. What am I gonna do, say no to Tom Brady? He asked for the ball back. I didn’t need the ball. It was cool I got to hold it, take pictures with it, all that sort of stuff. And then, Tom Brady wanted it so I gave it back."

Brady said after the game he doesn’t usually keep memorabilia items like that but wanted the ball this time.

"That’s pretty cool, that’s pretty cool – he’s going to get something nice in return. So we’ll get him a helmet or a couple of jerseys or some other stuff – it was really cool of him to do that," Brady said.

Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions, said the ball could have fetched about $500,000 at minimum.

"After catching @TomBrady’s 600th career touchdown, @MikeEvans13_ accidentally gave the ball to a fan," Goldin tweeted.

"Given how historic this ball is as the first 600th TD in NFL history, I’d estimate this ball to be worth a minimum of $500,000 (and possibly much more)."

Goldin said the deal the fan got was about as good as the Charlotte Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac in 1996.