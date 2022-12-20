Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady talks 'new experience' on Christmas after divorce, gets self-reflective about hunger to win

Brady and the Bucs play in Arizona on Christmas Day

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Tom Brady’s entire 2022 has been quite different, especially the holiday season.

He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road for a Christmas Day game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale as they look to secure an NFC South division title. But amid his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Brady reflected on the "new experience" he’s going to have this year.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to learn how to deal with," he explained to sportscaster Jim Gray on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday. "And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional."

"And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So, it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

TOM BRADY WANTS TO BE SUPPORT SYSTEM FOR HIS KIDS: 'I JUST WANNA BE THE BEST DAD I COULD BE'

Furthermore, Brady was self-reflective and admitted there were some "personal" lessons he learned this year that he didn’t really want to share publicly. He then got really deep.

"It's life, you're not entitled to winning. No one's guaranteed tomorrow," he said.

Tom Brady #12 and Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interact prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady #12 and Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interact prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"I'm looking at it like, no, what am I learning? What am I learning from putting a similar amount of energy in over the last couple of years and not winning? What is that teaching me? You know, why should we feel like we're just entitled to win all the time? We're not," he added. "That’s not what life’s about."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.