Tom Brady talks 'new experience' on Christmas after divorce, gets self-reflective about hunger to win

Tom Brady’s entire 2022 has been quite different, especially the holiday season.

He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road for a Christmas Day game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale as they look to secure an NFC South division title. But amid his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Brady reflected on the "new experience" he’s going to have this year.

"It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to learn how to deal with," he explained to sportscaster Jim Gray on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday. "And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional."

"And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So, it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive."

Furthermore, Brady was self-reflective and admitted there were some "personal" lessons he learned this year that he didn’t really want to share publicly. He then got really deep.

"It's life, you're not entitled to winning. No one's guaranteed tomorrow," he said.

"I'm looking at it like, no, what am I learning? What am I learning from putting a similar amount of energy in over the last couple of years and not winning? What is that teaching me? You know, why should we feel like we're just entitled to win all the time? We're not," he added. "That’s not what life’s about."