Ex-USWNT star Carli Lloyd calls out Alexi Lalas critics, says backlash stems from conservative political views

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion Carli Lloyd came to the defense of former U.S. men’s soccer star Alexi Lalas after critics called him out on social media over his political stances.

Lloyd, a FOX Sports soccer analyst, responded to a trolling comment on X, in which Lalas was called a "fascist" and Lloyd was called his "sidekick."

"Confront their views, don't be an appeaser or history will see this as another #Argentina78," the comment read in part, referencing the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, which was marred in controversy over the host nation’s human rights abuses at the time and attempts at sportswashing.

The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion fired back, stating that she has never spoken out publicly about her political views.

"Views? You don’t even know my views. I’ve never voiced them nor does it matter. I’m a soccer analyst. I don’t pretend to be an expert in anything else," Lloyd’s response on X read.

Another user on X fired back, saying, "I wish your Ginger friend would do the same. You could teach him also how to be a decent soccer analyst. He is not good at it."

Lloyd responded, suggesting the criticism of Lalas stems only from him sharing his conservative views on social media.

"If he was talking as a democrat you’d be saying otherwise. You would welcome it. And that’s the problem," her post read.

Lalas has not shied away from discussing his political views or his support of the current administration. In September, he shared a post on X saying that he is a "supporter" of President Donald Trump and his policy aimed at illegal immigration.

"Yup, I'm a supporter of President Trump and I love what he's done to secure our border and address illegal immigration. But I can still acknowledge the negative perception it may create and the impact [regarding] some potential World Cup visitors," Lalas posted. "Of course what I feel is good long-term for my country overrides any temporary World Cup impact concerns. However, I think it's important to work to counter any negative perception with the message that, as long as you follow the visitor requirements, pass security vetting, enter legally, and obey our laws (like every other World Cup host has required of guests), you'll have a wonderful, unforgettable, and safe 2026 World Cup summer vacation."

Lalas also supported the U.S. men’s ice hockey team following their gold medal victory at Milan Cortina. He said in a post on X that he hopes the "USMNT/USWNT players are watching and take note," with regard to the players’ patriotism.

"Genuine love, respect, and appreciation for your country (or lack of) will manifest on the field. Win/lose, people want to be inspired, united, and proud. Celebrating your country is beautiful and fun....it's also smart."

Lalas also attended the State of the Union address, where the men’s ice hockey team was honored with a standing ovation.