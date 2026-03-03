Bengals, Trey Hendrickson end complicated contract drama as team decides against franchise tag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trey Hendrickson may finally be able to get the long-term deal he was searching for since last offseason, as the Cincinnati Bengals did not use the franchise tag on the star defensive end.

Hendrickson penned a goodbye to fans following Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL deadline, which marked the end of teams being able to place a franchise tag on players.

"To the organization: Thank you for the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level," he wrote in his Instagram caption. "The last five years have been filled with great wins and tough losses. Personal achievements and humbling adversities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was and always will be proud to have worn the Cincinnati Bengals logo and honor the history behind it."

The Bengals never ruled out the possibility of tagging Hendrickson to try to get him under contract once more, or at the very least, acquiring some draft capital by getting a trade together with another team.

But Duke Tobin, the Bengals’ director of player personnel, said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that the latter option isn’t as simple as it sounds.

"You have to find a partner, you have to have cooperation with your players. Trades can be complicated," Tobin said, per ESPN.

Hendrickson would’ve also costed the Bengals $30.2 million if they slapped him with the tag for this season. In turn, the Bengals and Hendrickson’s complicated contract situation comes to an end, as he’ll look ahead to finding a new team next week.

This past offseason was a different story, as the Bengals allowed him to find out what they could get back in a potential trade – quite the odd request to put on the player himself. Hendrickson was the league’s sack leader (17.5) in 2024, and he was looking to be paid as such.

After no trade partner was found, and no negotiations came to fruition, Hendrickson held out of offseason workouts and the beginning of training camp. But the blockade eventually broke down, as Hendrickson and the Bengals agreed to a $29 million deal for just the 2025 season.

Unfortunately for both sides, Hendrickson suffered an injury that forced him to miss 10 games, and he was later placed on the injured reserve to repair a core muscle injury.

Hendrickson’s career in Cincinnati saw him as one of the most productive edge rushers in the league, as he tallied 14 sacks in his first Pro Bowl season in 2021 after signing his initial four-year deal with the team.

He previously played with the New Orleans Saints, who took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of FAU. Hendrickson had a huge 2020 campaign with a career-high 13.5 sacks, which ultimately landed him a $60 million deal with the Bengals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hendrickson made four straight Pro Bowls and earned a first-team All-Pro in 2024 thanks to his sack total, which also saw 36 quarterback hits, 46 combined tackles and 19 tackles for loss.

In his seven games last season, Hendrickson totaled four sacks and 16 combined tackles with one forced fumble.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.