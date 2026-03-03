Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals, Trey Hendrickson end complicated contract drama as team decides against franchise tag

Hendrickson penned a goodbye to fans on Tuesday after the NFL's deadline

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Fernando Mendoza lands at Joel Klatt's No. 1 offensive player in 2026 NFL Draft Video

Fernando Mendoza lands at Joel Klatt's No. 1 offensive player in 2026 NFL Draft

Joel Klatt revealed his top offensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft. He explained why the Heisman winner and national championship-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza lands at the top of his list.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trey Hendrickson may finally be able to get the long-term deal he was searching for since last offseason, as the Cincinnati Bengals did not use the franchise tag on the star defensive end. 

Hendrickson penned a goodbye to fans following Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL deadline, which marked the end of teams being able to place a franchise tag on players. 

"To the organization: Thank you for the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level," he wrote in his Instagram caption. "The last five years have been filled with great wins and tough losses. Personal achievements and humbling adversities. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) holds up his finger after a defensive stop with four seconds left in the second half of an NFL football game. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Denver Broncos 15-10 at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 19, 2021. (Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I was and always will be proud to have worn the Cincinnati Bengals logo and honor the history behind it."

The Bengals never ruled out the possibility of tagging Hendrickson to try to get him under contract once more, or at the very least, acquiring some draft capital by getting a trade together with another team. 

But Duke Tobin, the Bengals’ director of player personnel, said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that the latter option isn’t as simple as it sounds. 

"You have to find a partner, you have to have cooperation with your players. Trades can be complicated," Tobin said, per ESPN.

Hendrickson would’ve also costed the Bengals $30.2 million if they slapped him with the tag for this season. In turn, the Bengals and Hendrickson’s complicated contract situation comes to an end, as he’ll look ahead to finding a new team next week. 

This past offseason was a different story, as the Bengals allowed him to find out what they could get back in a potential trade – quite the odd request to put on the player himself. Hendrickson was the league’s sack leader (17.5) in 2024, and he was looking to be paid as such. 

Trey Hendrickson prepares for a snap

Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals takes a defensive stance during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

After no trade partner was found, and no negotiations came to fruition, Hendrickson held out of offseason workouts and the beginning of training camp. But the blockade eventually broke down, as Hendrickson and the Bengals agreed to a $29 million deal for just the 2025 season. 

Unfortunately for both sides, Hendrickson suffered an injury that forced him to miss 10 games, and he was later placed on the injured reserve to repair a core muscle injury. 

Hendrickson’s career in Cincinnati saw him as one of the most productive edge rushers in the league, as he tallied 14 sacks in his first Pro Bowl season in 2021 after signing his initial four-year deal with the team.

He previously played with the New Orleans Saints, who took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of FAU. Hendrickson had a huge 2020 campaign with a career-high 13.5 sacks, which ultimately landed him a $60 million deal with the Bengals. 

Trey Hendrickson looks on field before game

Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before playing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hendrickson made four straight Pro Bowls and earned a first-team All-Pro in 2024 thanks to his sack total, which also saw 36 quarterback hits, 46 combined tackles and 19 tackles for loss. 

In his seven games last season, Hendrickson totaled four sacks and 16 combined tackles with one forced fumble.  

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman retires at 27 in stunning move: report
Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman retires at 27 in stunning move: report

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue