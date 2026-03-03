Cardinals' Kyler Murray apologizes to fans ahead of expected release: 'I am sorry I failed us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray first overall in 2019, they were hoping he was the quarterback to lead them back to the Super Bowl.

Instead, after seven seasons with the franchise, where Murray went 38-48-1 as the team’s starter over 87 games, the team is moving on.

Murray seemingly confirmed reports that the Cardinals are set to release the veteran signal caller next week when the new league year begins, releasing a statement via social media. In his statement, Murray shared remorse for not being able to do what he intended coming out of Oklahoma as the top draft pick in 2019.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray wrote on X. "I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed."

Murray is still owed $36.8 million in guaranteed money from his five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed in 2022. But they will save an extra $19.5 million that would have been triggered for the 2027 NFL season.

Murray, 28, has had an up-and-down NFL career thus far, as injuries and inconsistent play have been a storyline he couldn’t shake despite games where he proved why the team loved him as the first overall pick.

This past season, Murray went 2-3 in his five games played, throwing for six touchdowns and three interceptions before a foot injury knocked him out the rest of the way. Jacoby Brissett, who figures to take over as the team’s starter in the second year of the two-year deal he signed this past offseason with the franchise, took over for Murray and thrived despite what the record said. He threw for a career-high 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Cardinals, though, ultimately finished 3-14, and the franchise went in a different direction with the firing of head coach Jonathan Gannon. Mike LaFleur, who served as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, is his replacement heading into 2026.

Arizona is also stocked with the third overall draft pick next month and currently has around $30 million in cap space to work with. Murray was the top cap hit, and that will remain due to the money he’s still owed. However, this is a rebuilding squad, and the Cardinals made the tough choice to do so at the league’s most important position.

Early in his Cardinals tenure, Murray was someone to build around after making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021, the latter of which seeing 3,787 yards with 24 passing touchdowns and 423 rushing yards with five scores on the ground. He also rushed for 819 yards with 11 rushing scores in 2020 – a part of his game that made him so electric on the field.

Injuries, though, put a damper on Murray’s career, including a torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season, forcing him to miss nine games in 2023. Then, after a full 17-game season in 2024, he suffered the foot injury that he couldn’t get off last year.

Perhaps a fresh start is what’s needed to get Murray back on track. Teams like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins could be options, as they search for quarterbacks this offseason.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.