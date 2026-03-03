Braves star faces 162-game suspension after second failed test for performance-enhancing drugs: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar is reportedly facing a 162-game suspension by Major League Baseball for a second failed test for a performance-enhancing drug.

Profar, 33, was suspended 80 games last season in March following a positive test for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a hormone that helps the production of testosterone. ESPN was first to report Profar's second violation.

Profar issued a statement then saying: "I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision."

Profar intends to ask the MLBPA to file a grievance to appeal any discipline to baseball’s independent arbitrator, Martin F. Scheinman, according to The Associated Press. The suspension has not been officially announced, and because this would be Profar's second infraction, an appeal would take place after a suspension was announced.

Profar was an All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2024 and signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in the offseason. If the suspension is upheld, he will have missed nearly three-quarters of his first two seasons with the Braves due to PED suspensions.

In 2024, Profar batted .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI, all career highs. When Profar returned to the Braves lineup on July 2, he was not as productive, hitting .245 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI.

If the Braves make the postseason, Profar would be ineligible to play. A native of Curaçao, Profar had been set to play for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, but is ineligible for that as well.

Profar would also forfeit his entire $15 million salary this season.

He would be the seventh player suspended for 162 games for a second PED infraction after New York Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia (July 2015), Cleveland outfielder Marlon Byrd (June 2016), free agent catcher Cody Stanley (July 2016), Houston pitcher Francis Martes (February 2020), Mets second baseman Robinson Canó (November 2020) and Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejia (September 2023).

Mejia received a lifetime ban in February 2016 after a third positive test, the only player to be given a permanent ban since drug testing with penalties started in 2004.

The loss of Profar leaves a hole in the Braves lineup, as he was expected to be the primary designated hitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

