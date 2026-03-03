Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman retires at 27 in stunning move: report

Dalman signed a 3-year, $42 million contract last offseason

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Rams beat Bears 20-17 in OT, Shocked Los Angeles was able to overcome Caleb Williams? | The Herd

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 in OT, and will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship. Colin Cowherd analyzes the win and how the Rams were able to overcome Caleb Williams’ late game heroics.

The Chicago Bears reportedly lost a big piece of their offensive line on Tuesday.

Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman informed the team that he would retire at just 27 years old after five seasons, according to ESPN.

The Bears signed Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract last offseason as they overhauled the interior of their offensive line in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. They signed Dalman and traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and saw great results.

Drew Dalman looks on

Drew Dalman (52) of the Chicago Bears exits the field after warmups prior to an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 28, 2025. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dalman played in all 17 games and didn’t miss any of the team’s 1,154 snaps, and made his first career Pro Bowl. The Bears went 11-6 and won the NFC North in large part because of the team’s revamped offensive line.

The running back duo of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai was highly effective last season. Swift ran for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns while Monangai ran for 783 yards and five touchdowns.

Drew Dalman takes the field

Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman (52) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 20, 2025. (Mike Dinovo/Imagn Images)

In 2024, before Dalman, Jackson and Thuney were brought in, quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times. In 2025, he was sacked just 24 times.

Dalman was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He played four seasons with the Falcons before departing in free agency to join the Bears.

Drew Dalman practices

Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman (52) practices against the New Orleans Saints before the game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 19, 2025. (Mike Dinovo/Imagn Images)

Free agency officially begins March 11 at 4 p.m. ET, and the Bears will look to replace him with a free agent center or in the NFL draft.

Bears left tackle Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoffs last season, so they will also have to address that position as well this offseason.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

