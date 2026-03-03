Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman retires at 27 in stunning move: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Bears reportedly lost a big piece of their offensive line on Tuesday.

Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman informed the team that he would retire at just 27 years old after five seasons, according to ESPN.

The Bears signed Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract last offseason as they overhauled the interior of their offensive line in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. They signed Dalman and traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and saw great results.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dalman played in all 17 games and didn’t miss any of the team’s 1,154 snaps, and made his first career Pro Bowl. The Bears went 11-6 and won the NFC North in large part because of the team’s revamped offensive line.

The running back duo of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai was highly effective last season. Swift ran for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns while Monangai ran for 783 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2024, before Dalman, Jackson and Thuney were brought in, quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times. In 2025, he was sacked just 24 times.

Dalman was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He played four seasons with the Falcons before departing in free agency to join the Bears.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Free agency officially begins March 11 at 4 p.m. ET, and the Bears will look to replace him with a free agent center or in the NFL draft.

Bears left tackle Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoffs last season, so they will also have to address that position as well this offseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.