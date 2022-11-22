Tom Brady wants to be support system for his kids: 'I just wanna be the best dad I could be'

Tom Brady is focused on football and family as he finishes his 23rd season with the NFL amid his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brady emphasized in a recent episode of his podcast "Let's Go!" that he wants to be the "best dad" he can be to his kids.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he told NBA star Charles Barkley during the episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?"

Brady went on to detail some of the support he received from his parents in his football journey beginning in high school and into college. He spoke about his dad's dedication and recalled the times he would film Brady learning to throw the football.

"You just have these people that are in your life, like your parents, and the commitment that they make to enable your success."

The NFL quarterback went on to explain what he's focused on as this football season comes to an end.

"I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career."

"I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

Brady and ex-wife Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28 following months of speculation that marital issues existed between the superstar couple.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Brady and Bündchen met through a friend at a wine bar in 2006 and married three years later on Feb. 26, 2009.

Brady originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he wasn't retiring after all. Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

