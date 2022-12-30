Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Tom Brady spends day poolside with son before potential NFC South clincher

Buccaneers can clinch division with win against Carolina Panthers on Sunday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Tom Brady is spending some quality family time before he heads off to play a game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch a postseason berth.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback on Friday shared some photos on his Instagram story hanging with 13-year-old son, Benjamin, poolside.

Tom Brady poses with son Benjamin during the New England Patriots' Super Bowl Victory Parade through the streets of Boston on Feb. 5. 2019.

Tom Brady poses with son Benjamin during the New England Patriots' Super Bowl Victory Parade through the streets of Boston on Feb. 5. 2019. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first photo is of both their legs on top of each other with the 45-year-old writing, "Love this boy" with a heart emoji.

That was followed by a shot of the quarterback kissing his son on the back of the neck.

Tom Brady's Instagram story from Friday

Tom Brady's second Instagram story from Friday

Friday's post comes three days after Brady shared his Christmas celebration with all three of his children. Brady celebrated with his kids after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen took the former couple's children to Brazil for the holiday.

"Always so good to be back home," Bündchen said in a caption.

The two officially announced their divorce in October after weeks of speculation and rumors.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially announced their divorce in October after weeks of speculation and rumors.

If Brady and the Buccaneers defeat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, they will clinch the NFC South.