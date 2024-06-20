Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Tom Brady reveals his special 'date' traveling with him to Paris Olympics

Brady's 11-year-old daughter, Vivian, will soak in all the Olympics have to offer this year

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Tom Brady will be making an appearance at the Paris Olympics this year, but he’s not going alone. 

He’s got a special "date" coming with him. 

The NFL legend revealed to People that his 11-year-old daughter, Vivian, will be accompanying him to Paris to witness the Games. 

Tom Brady shares moment with daughter, Vivian

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"It’s going to be so fun," Brady said. 

The Brady family, including his two sons, Benjamin and Jack, were just spotted in Paris for the annual 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Brady was favoring the Hertz JOTA team, as he is a Hertz ambassador.

"That race is incredible," he explained to the magazine. "Hundreds of thousands of people. It’s a road race, but it also has a bleacher part. It’s insane. You don’t realize how big it is until you get over there."

While Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL, he was never able to call himself an Olympian due to the sport not being a part of the Games. 

Tom Brady kisses daughter, Vivian, on head

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses his daughter, Vivian, while his sons, Benjamin and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, considering his stake in many sports that will be played — soccer, basketball and more — Brady has an appreciation for the competition he and his daughter will be witnessing unfold on a global stage. 

"Whether it’s a soccer team in the U.K., whether it’s a racing team like the Hertz JOTA team, whether it’s a football team, pickleball team, a women’s basketball team, an NFL team… really the culture is about people, and about accountability and discipline, and then leadership," Brady said. 

Brady is now focused on his business ventures, but he’s also locked in on starting his NFL broadcasting journey with FOX Sports next season. 

Tom Brady poses on red carpet

Tom Brady was the star of the show at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady." (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Until that time comes later this year, Brady is going to enjoy his time soaking in some of the best athletic performances in the world — as well as some special daddy-daughter experiences in the process. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.