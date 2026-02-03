Tom Brady refuses to pick sides as Patriots return to Super Bowl: 'Don’t have a dog in the fight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots find themselves back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the Tom Brady Era in Foxborough, and it’s been quite the turnaround for the franchise that won only four games in back-to-back seasons heading into 2025.

But, while Brady spent 20 seasons leading the Patriots at quarterback, he is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, while also serving as a FOX Sports announcer during the season.

So, is Brady still rooting for his old squad?

"I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one," Brady said on his "Let’s Go" podcast, which came out on Monday night. "May the best team win."

The neutral answer from Brady there makes sense, but he does have positive words for his former teammate, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, and what the team was able to do in his first year back in Foxborough.

"And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime. All the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

While Brady’s professional loyalties lie elsewhere, it’s hard to imagine someone with a statue outside Gillette Stadium not intrigued to see if they can get that first Super Bowl ring without him on the sideline. He also made sure to mention that those who believe he doesn’t want the Patriots to win a ring without him were "idiotic" to think such a thing.

Meanwhile, some of Brady’s former teammates with the Patriots weren’t bashful about their loyalty heading into Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

Brady, though, wants to root for good individual performances.

"You root for people, and you want them to have great performances," he said. "Even as a broadcaster, when you’re up there kind [of] representing what people are watching — and I’m not working this particular game — I just want to see good football. I want to see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions, and that’s the joy in the game for me."

Brady will be with the FOX Sports crew in Santa Clara for FOX’s pregame coverage of Super Bowl LX, though the game will be aired on NBC.

While the world watches what happens at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday, Brady is perhaps looking extra closely at the Seahawks’ offensive game plan given their head coach situation.

It was reported that Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be taking the Raiders’ vacant head coacing position, but couldn’t make it official until after the game. Kubiak has been one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, reuniting with quarterback Sam Darnold after their time together with the San Francisco 49ers, while developing Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the league’s leading receiver in 2025.

The Raiders have an exciting offseason ahead as well, especially with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is expected to be used on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

