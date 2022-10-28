Tom Brady is multiple games under .500 for first time in career: 'We've struggled at pretty much everything'

For the first time in 20 years, Tom Brady is in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Brady threw for 325 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, but threw just one touchdown after not throwing any last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Brady completed just 59.1% (26-for-44) of his passes in the loss.

The 45-year-old retired briefly last January - that lasted just 40 days, as he claimed he had "unfinished business" to take care of.

But while Brady is going through rough times in his marriage, the Bucs are now 3-5 after back-to-back playoff appearances (they won Super Bowl LV in February 2021), and have had some serious trouble scoring.

"We’ve struggled pretty much at everything. Red area. Third down. Run game. Two point plays. Backed up. Start of (the) third quarter," Brady said postgame.

"Just didn't play well enough to win. Give them credit. They played good. Certainly better than we did," he added.

Tampa Bay led 10-3 at the half, but Baltimore outscored them 14-0 in the third quarter and never looked back, going on a 21-3 run at one point.

In the loss, Brady also became the most sacked quarterback of all time.

It was a tough loss for the Bucs - the Ravens lost Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and Gus Edwards to injury throughout the game. But Lamar Jackson still found a way to get it done.

This is also the first time in Brady's career that he is multiple games under .500.

The Bucs will host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.