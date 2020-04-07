Tom Brady joining NFC South is 'super weird,' Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says

The strangeness of seeing Tom Brady play football in something other than a New England Patriots uniform is something fans and players alike will have to deal with during the 2020 season.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that it’s going to be “super weird” for him to see Brady in the same division as him and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jordan, 30, said he was about 9 or 10 when the Patriots initially drafted Brady.

CAM NEWTON ACKNOWLEDGES UNCERTAINTY OF FREE AGENCY: 'I'M A FISH OUT OF WATER'

“The fact that he’ll be in my division gives me more chances to hit him, hopefully,” Jordan said. “You talk about somebody whose just been known as one of the greatest of all time for all six Super Bowls that he’s won, he’s a winner. And for that to be in my conference, I’m not excited about it.

“At the same time, I sort of am. I would love to welcome him to the NFC South which we’ve had the last three years. But we know the talent that he has," Jordan continued. "He has Mike Evans. He has (Chris) Godwin. He has O.J. Howard. They’ve got Bruce Arians now and now you’ve got Tom Brady so it’s just exciting for them to be in our conference.”

TOM BRADY SAYS FAREWELL TO PATRIOTS: 'I WOULDN'T CHANGE ANYTHING ABOUT IT'

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in the offseason. The Saints are on a three-game winning streak against the Buccaneers and have won six out of their last nine meetings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay hasn’t won an NFC South division title in 13 years.