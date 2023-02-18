Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has hilarious reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ viral Super Bowl parade moment

Brady has his own famous moment while celebrating his 2020 Super Bowl victory

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was really enjoying himself as he celebrated winning his second Super Bowl trophy with his teammates on Wednesday. 

At Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade, Mahomes was walking around with the Lombardi Trophy as he took pictures with adoring fans. 

Patrick Mahomes, second from left, looks at a photo with a friend while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, right, chat during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. 

Patrick Mahomes, second from left, looks at a photo with a friend while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, right, chat during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

In one viral moment, Mahomes can be seen handing the trophy to a fan after taking a selfie. 

It was a moment that another Super Bowl champion completely understood, as recently retired quarterback Tom Brady chimed in on social media. 

"Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Brady wrote on Twitter.

As it turns out, the trophy was a replica handed to Mahomes by the fan. 

"I came to the first parade [in 2020] with the same trophy – it’s a replica by the way – he never handed me the real one," the fan said on 610 Sports Radio, according to Sports Illustrated.  

Brady, who has seven Super Bowl rings to his name, had his own moment while celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl victory.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

During Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl parade, Brady threw the trophy from one boat to another, as his daughter implored him to not chuck the Lombardi Trophy across the water. 

Mahomes and the Chiefs won the organization’s second Super Bowl in four years last Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. 

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images.)

Mahomes was named MVP of the Super Bowl, becoming the first player since Kurt Warner in 1999 to win a Super Bowl after winning the MVP award in the same season. 

He’s also the first player in NFL history to win at least two championships and league MVPs in his first six seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

