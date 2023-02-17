Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady invites Rob Gronkowski to unofficial retirement party: 'I won't make you run any sprints'

Gronkowski spent his entire 11-year career with Brady in New England and Tampa

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady extended a special invite to his former longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Brady is set to host an "unofficial retirement party," and wants Gronkowski to attend.

Brady and Gronkowski spent 11 seasons together in New England and later in Tampa Bay. In 2021, Brady co-founded an NFT company called Autograph and Gronkowski is one of the partners in the business.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady took to Twitter to ask his former tight end's availability in March.

"Hey Autograph family, we're one month away from my unofficial retirement party in Tampa on March 16th. Can't wait to celebrate with everyone from The Huddle.

"You down Rob Gronkowski? Going over the list now and think I can get you in…"

Autograph also has partnership with other well-known athletes such as Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Tony Hawk and Simone Biles. 

The seven-time Super Bowl winner then decided to make the offer more enticing when he posted a picture on his Instagram story of himself and Gronkowski running during what appeared to be their time playing for the Buccaneers. 

"A month out from our @autograph.io Huddle End of Season Party! You in @gronk? I promise I won't make you run any sprints," Brady wrote on the photograph.

In February of last year, Brady announced his retirement, only to reverse his decision a mere 40 days later. After a disappointing 2022 season with the Bucs, the quarterback said on Feb. 1 that he was "retiring for good."

During his emotional retirement video, Brady said, "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

On Feb. 10, ESPN reported that Brady officially filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL and the NFLPA.

In May 2022, Brady agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst after he's done playing in the NFL, but he recently said he does not plan on jumping into the broadcast booth until 2024.

Brady is one of the most decorated players in NFL history and holds every major passing record. He played in 10 Super Bowls and was a league MVP three times.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.