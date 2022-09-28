Tom Brady on famous butt fumble: 'Laughed out loud to myself in a room by myself for 20 seconds'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady may have seven Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, but he is not above joining the rest of the football world laughing at the famous butt fumble.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was asked about the Mark Sanchez play from Thanksgiving 2012. The then-New York Jets quarterback scrambled and collided with his own offensive lineman, losing the ball. Patriots safety Steve Gregory picked up the fumble and scored a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The butt punt over the weekend led fans to compare it to the butt fumble. Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off the rear of Trent Sherfield against the Buffalo Bills. The ball bounced out of bounds for a safety. Even Sanchez had fun with it.

Brady talked about the plays in the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast.

TOM BRADY EMPATHIZES WITH BILLS COACH OVER MELTDOWN: NOT THE ONLY ONE 'THROWING TEMPER TANTRUMS'

"And I, you know, part of being a part of the lore of the butt fumble, I was at that game and the best part about that was I didn’t see it live. I really didn’t know what happened. And I got back to my hotel that night—I stayed in New York that night, it was a Thursday night game, and I got to see my son the next day who was living in New York at the time—and it was about 12 o’clock," Brady explained.

"I got back to my hotel and I turned on one of the networks, and they were replaying the game and I saw the butt fumble. And the first time I saw it I laughed out loud to myself in a room by myself for 20 seconds because I thought it was the funniest thing I’d ever seen in my life in sports. And the fact that our team was the beneficiary of it, and I was on the sideline still makes it one of the funniest things I ever remember in sports. I don’t think yesterday topped it, but it was pretty funny."

The Jets were outscored 35-3 in the second quarter of that game and lost 49-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the butt punt game, the Dolphins held off the Bills for the win.