Tom Brady empathizes with Bills coach over meltdown: Not the only one 'throwing temper tantrums'

Tom Brady is not the only person who has found themselves throwing tablets.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey threw his own temper tantrum on Sunday as the team failed to run one more play in the closing seconds of their loss to the Miami Dolphins. The cameras in the booth caught Dorsey slamming things in the box high above Hard Rock Stadium

Brady had his moment in Week 2 when he tossed a tablet. While he commented on it last week, the conversation occurred again on Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast.

"I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums. Ken, for taking me off the hook," Brady said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar said he knew what Dorsey was feeling at that moment.

"Absolutely. Well, there’s so much emotion. You feel like you’re in a battle out there, and it’s a physical battle, and it’s just so, I mean, you’ve got to get the emotion out and I know it should be poised and yeah, there’s moments, and sometimes it just boils over," he said. "I’d rather have it boil over on the sideline than on the field, you know? And sometimes it’s a little bit of both. …

"Sometimes our emotions get the best of us, and you’ve got to live with it for the rest of your life. So that’s OK. It’s better to have that feeling and emotion because it feels like you’re alive. You know, you could be dead and not feel anything. So I choose to be alive and feel everything."

Both the Buccaneers and Bills lost on Sunday – Tampa Bay by two points to the Green Bay Packers.

Dorsey addressed the tantrum on Monday.

"It was an intense game. It was a passionate game. I'm up in the box. I'm watching my guys down there just give us everything they possibly have in them, with effort and from start to finish playing 90-something snaps in the game. And it was a playoff atmosphere," Dorsey said, via the team’s website.

"And obviously we weren't on the winning end of it. So it's frustrating and, you know, reacted that way. And obviously that's something that I'm definitely gonna learn from. I don't ever want to take the passion out of the game. We're all in this to win football games for obviously for the Bills, for our fans. And we're going to give them everything we got. But it's something I'm gonna learn from and make sure to correct moving forward."