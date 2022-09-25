Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Ken Dorsey melts down after mistake on final play of loss to Dolphins

Bills couldn't spike the ball on their last drive, ending the game in a loss

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills suffered a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins, but no one took it harder than offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Video within the Bills’ coaching staff booth at Hard Rock Stadium showed Dorsey have a full meltdown following the final play of the game. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie caught a ball on a crossing route with a few seconds left to play and couldn’t get out of bounds.

The Bills couldn’t spike the ball to stop the clock and that put an end to the game without them getting a chance to kick a game-winning field goal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dorsey’s reaction was to just throw and slam whatever he had in sight, and he found the camera within the coaches’ box sitting right next to him.

The reaction was warranted when you consider the Bills’ chance before that potential game-winning drive to take the lead back. Quarterback Josh Allen had multiple opportunities on the previous drive on Miami’s two-yard line but couldn’t convert, leaving the score at 21-17 in favor of the Dolphins.

Miami scored a touchdown on the drive before that after Tyler Bass missed a 38-yard field.

DOLPHINS BATTLE THROUGH ‘BUTT PUNT’ TO HOLD OFF BILLS, REMAIN UNDEFEATED

The Dolphins almost blew it all when Thomas Morstead punted the ball right into his own teammate’s behind, forcing a safety and the Bills to have the ball back.

The comeback was all for naught as it looked like they had enough time to get a chance for Bass to redeem himself, but he never got the chance.

Quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Allen would finish the game with 400 yards passing, completing 42-of-63 pass attempts with two touchdowns thrown.

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA APPEARS WOOZY AFTER TAKING HIT, BRIEFLY LEAVES GAME WITH HEAD INJURY

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with 186 yards on 13-of-18 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions thrown.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Miami won, 21-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because of the unfortunate Bills' play, the Dolphins remain undefeated under new head coach Mike McDaniel and sit atop the AFC East after taking down their division rival.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.