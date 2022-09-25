Bills' Ken Dorsey melts down after mistake on final play of loss to Dolphins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills suffered a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins, but no one took it harder than offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Video within the Bills’ coaching staff booth at Hard Rock Stadium showed Dorsey have a full meltdown following the final play of the game. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie caught a ball on a crossing route with a few seconds left to play and couldn’t get out of bounds.

The Bills couldn’t spike the ball to stop the clock and that put an end to the game without them getting a chance to kick a game-winning field goal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dorsey’s reaction was to just throw and slam whatever he had in sight, and he found the camera within the coaches’ box sitting right next to him.

The reaction was warranted when you consider the Bills’ chance before that potential game-winning drive to take the lead back. Quarterback Josh Allen had multiple opportunities on the previous drive on Miami’s two-yard line but couldn’t convert, leaving the score at 21-17 in favor of the Dolphins.

Miami scored a touchdown on the drive before that after Tyler Bass missed a 38-yard field.

DOLPHINS BATTLE THROUGH ‘BUTT PUNT’ TO HOLD OFF BILLS, REMAIN UNDEFEATED

The Dolphins almost blew it all when Thomas Morstead punted the ball right into his own teammate’s behind, forcing a safety and the Bills to have the ball back.

The comeback was all for naught as it looked like they had enough time to get a chance for Bass to redeem himself, but he never got the chance.

Allen would finish the game with 400 yards passing, completing 42-of-63 pass attempts with two touchdowns thrown.

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA APPEARS WOOZY AFTER TAKING HIT, BRIEFLY LEAVES GAME WITH HEAD INJURY

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with 186 yards on 13-of-18 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions thrown.

Miami won, 21-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because of the unfortunate Bills' play, the Dolphins remain undefeated under new head coach Mike McDaniel and sit atop the AFC East after taking down their division rival.