Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs’ Tom Brady explains tablet throw against Saints: 'Forgot the password'

Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 20-10 on Sunday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls during his 23-year career, beating every NFL team along the way. 

But one team has made it particularly difficult for Brady – the New Orleans Saints. 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets pumped up before the Saints game on Sept. 18, 2022, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets pumped up before the Saints game on Sept. 18, 2022, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Prior to Tampa Bay’s win over New Orleans on Sunday, Brady was 4-5 against New Orleans, losing four consecutive games to the Saints as a member of the Buccaneers. 

BILLS’ DANE JACKSON RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER TERRIFYING COLLISION; AVOIDS ‘MAJOR INJURY’ TO NECK, SPINE

While Tampa Bay found a way to move to 2-0 on Sunday after beating New Orleans 28-10, Brady and the Tampa Bay offense struggled, gaining just 260 yards on the day. 

Following another third-quarter possession without points, Brady was seen chucking a Microsoft tablet in frustration. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately," Brady joked on the "Let’s Go!" podcast. "I think I forgot the password and I couldn't log in so those things can be frustrating as we realize. So, unfortunately, a tablet just happens to get in the way and obviously that's the reason why things weren't going great yesterday. So I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet." 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after Breshad Perriman catches a touchdown pass against the Saints on Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after Breshad Perriman catches a touchdown pass against the Saints on Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

49ERS’ ARIK ARMSTEAD ACCUSES LIONS PLAYER OF MAKING RACIST REMARKS 

As Brady alluded to, it’s not the first time he's thrown a tablet in frustration. 

During a loss to New Orleans in 2021, Brady was seen throwing a tablet, later saying that the NFL threatened to fine him if he did it again. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signals his teammates in New Orleans Sept. 18, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signals his teammates in New Orleans Sept. 18, 2022. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I've thrown a few electronic things in my day, as recently as the last couple weeks, so I'm sorry, I apologize. I did get a warning from the NFL on that though, so I won't throw another Surface," Brady said in 2021 on the "Let’s Go!" podcast, according to Insider. 

The Buccaneers welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Tampa Bay in Week 3. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.